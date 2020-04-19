Meticulous artist John Brown looked for ‘the shock of recognition'

When his dealer once asked him how he knew a painting was complete, Toronto artist John Brown replied: “I wait for the shock of recognition.”
“He basically worked backwards,” art dealer Olga Korper recalled. “He would start with something that interested him, paint in oil on wood and then proceed to scrape it, paint again and scrape again. He would reveal the history of the painting itself with that repeated activity.”
John (Jack) Alexander Brown died March 21 from a heart attack. He was 66.
The artist, who emerged as a reliable figure on the Toronto art scene as representational painting experienced a revival in the 1980s, was born on July 4, 1953, in Sarnia, Ont. When he was 6, he moved to the mining town of Garson, Ont., north of Sudbury, where his father managed the local branch of the Toronto-Dominion Bank and the big family lived in an apartment behind the bank. As a teenager, John and his friends formed a rock band called the Tempest, but it was visual art that brought him south in the late 1970s. He studied photography at Humber College in Toronto and fine art at the Ontario College of Art (now OCAD University) before graduating from the University of Guelph with a bachelor of fine arts in 1982.
He would later teach at University of Guelph, but during those early years he took his one and only job outside the arts, working as a caregiver to people with disabilities in an independent living facility in Toronto. He often worked the graveyard shift at the home, and would form lasting friendships with the residents and colleagues there and at the Centre for Independent Living.
His art career took off rapidly: On graduation, he had joined the stable at the Carmen Lamanna Gallery, one of the leading contemporary art dealers in Toronto in the 1970s and 80s. After Mr. Lamanna’s death in 1991, he moved to the Olga Korper Gallery in 1995. Mr. Brown developed a technique that evolved from figurative drawing to large-scale painting, collecting ephemera as a source of imagery and then painting, scraping and repainting. This produced complex weathered surfaces that in some cases looked almost abstract, although both portraiture and text also featured in his work.
“John liked to work on the same painting as long as we would let him. He once told me he would like to work on the same painting for the rest of his life – a dealer’s nightmare,” Ms. Korper said.
The slow and meticulous process won him many fans among collectors, and his work is also represented in museums including the National Gallery of Canada and Art Gallery of Ontario. The Museum of Contemporary Art in Toronto mounted a retrospective of his work in 2008 entitled the Visceral THING.
“For Brown, the act of painting has always been a deep, bodily activity, predicated as much upon distressing a picture’s surface as decorating it,” critic Gary Michael Dault wrote when he reviewed that show in these pages. Mr. Brown had told Mr. Dault that he estimated there was $3,000 worth of residual oil paint lying on his studio floor.
Mr. Brown is also remembered as a boisterous bon vivant, albeit a contrarian one. When Ms. Korper once told him she believed in reincarnation and would be his dealer in his next life, he replied that he planned to come back as a corpse.
“Able to whine and kvetch with the best of them, Jack enjoyed a good argument,” his brother Joseph said in a tribute he wrote titled Coronary Catastrophe Curtails Career, Cantankerous Crony Croaks. “His wit and love of a good pun was notorious. The alliterative silliness of the headline … would have had him in stitches.”
Another title Mr. Brown liked was “the shock of recognition,” words that so impressed Ms. Korper she had them spelled out in marzipan to decorate a cake at one of his gallery openings. He kept the candy decoration pinned to his studio wall for years – until the mice ate it.
Mr. Brown was predeceased by his husband, Herb Sigman, in 2015; his sister Karen Berryman in 2015; and his friend and former wife, Sandra Carpenter, an advocate of independent living for people with disabilities, in January. He leaves his sister Lynda Easterbrook, his brothers Joseph Brown and David Brown, their partners and his nieces and nephews.