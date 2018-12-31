 Skip to main content

Arts Mike Taylor, keyboardist for Burlington, Ont.-based Walk off the Earth, dies

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
OBITUARY

Mike Taylor, keyboardist for Burlington, Ont.-based Walk off the Earth, dies

Burlington, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Walk Off The Earth's Mike Taylor, known as "Beard Guy" attends the announcement of the nominees for the Juno Awards at an event in Toronto on February 2, 2016. The Burlington, Ont.-based band Walk off the Earth has announced the death of keyboardist and vocalist Mike Taylor. In a post on various social media sites on Sunday, the band says Taylor died "peacefully from natural causes last night in his sleep." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Canadian Press

The Burlington, Ont.-based band Walk off the Earth has announced the death of keyboardist and vocalist Mike Taylor.

In a post on various social-media sites on Sunday evening, the band says Mr. Taylor died “peacefully from natural causes last night in his sleep.”

His band mates express their “deepest sympathies” for Mr. Taylor’s two children and ask for privacy for his family.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and band member, Mike ‘Beard Guy’ Taylor,” the post stated.

“Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary means.”

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward also expressed her condolences on Twitter, calling Mr. Taylor’s death a “tragic loss.”

“Our city’s condolences go out to the family, friends and bandmates of Mike. We are thinking of you,” Ms. Meed Ward tweeted.

Walk off the Earth was founded in 2006 and shot to fame in 2012 when their cover of Gotye’s Somebody That I Used to Know went viral.

A YouTube video for the song, featuring all five band members simultaneously playing a single guitar and singing in harmony, has garnered more than 185 million views.

The band was scheduled to kick off a 2019 world tour with a New Year’s Eve show in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

A representative for Walk off the Earth says they won’t be performing, but the show itself – which also features The Sheepdogs and Burton Cummings – will go on.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers