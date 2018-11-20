Mirvish extends Toronto run of Come From Away until next June

Mirvish Productions is giving theatregoers an extra nine weeks to catch the Tony-winning Canadian musical “Come From Away” in Toronto next year.
The company says it’s extending performances at the Elgin Theatre until June 30, 2019.
That’s after moving the play from its original home at the Royal Alexandra Theatre to keep it running into April of next year.
“Come From Away,” written and created by Canadian couple Irene Sankoff and David Hein, tells the true story of how the town of Gander, N.L., welcomed more than 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 9/11.
The show’s popularity has been tireless, with demand so strong that Mirvish added standing-room tickets to some performances earlier this year.
“Come From Away” is also playing eight benefit performances in a concert version from Jan. 23 to 27 in St. John’s, N.L.
