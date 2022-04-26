Krista Samborsky from the Kalyna Performing Arts Company dances during their rehearsal on April 20. The Kalyna Performing Arts Company will be part of a group of artists performing at the United for Ukraine fundraiser concert benefiting the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.The Globe and Mail

A Ukrainian folk dancer who a month ago was too devastated to enter his Toronto studio. An Ottawa violinist who campaigned for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. A Russian-born, National Ballet principal who longs for “the human factor” to prevail in her homeland.

On Thursday in Toronto, they’ll be among more than 100 Canadian-based artists sharing the Meridian Hall stage at United for Ukraine, a multigenre benefit concert that organizers hope will raise thousands of dollars for a country torn by war.

“It is amazing,” said Vasyl Popadiuk, a superstar Ukrainian violinist who has called Ontario home since 1993. “All these musicians and dancers and the ballet, performing together.”

Two divergent luminaries paired up to create United for Ukraine: recently retired National Ballet star Sonia Rodriguez and producer Attila Glatz, whose company helms the popular Salute to Vienna New Year’s concerts and other high-profile classical music tours.

Taras Demerson from the Kalyna Performing Arts Company holds a Ukrainian flag during their rehearsal.The Globe and Mail

In March, both separately inquired about renting Toronto’s largest non-sports venue for a benefit performance in late April. “Two fundraisers in the same week? That was not going to work,” Glatz said.

But he knew Rodriguez from her 32-year career at National Ballet, and once invited her to dance at a gala he produced in his native Hungary. The veteran impresario also recognized that Rodriguez could offer fresh connections. Jointly, they agreed that proceeds would fund the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, a non-profit focused on offering medical aid and other humanitarian relief.

“We both have been really happy about this collaboration; joining forces is going to be a lot more successful,” Glatz said.

Dance artists booked include the Indigenous modern company Red Sky Performance and the Ukrainian troupe Kalyna Performing Arts. Rodriguez is also bringing in many of her former colleagues from National Ballet, including Guillaume Côté, Spencer Hack, Harrison James, Heather Ogden and Brendan Saye, as well as the company’s two Russian-born principals, Svetlana Lunkina and Jurgita Dronina.

Born in Russia to parents who left soon after the Soviet Union fell, Dronina trained mostly at Lithuania’s national ballet school. When she learned that her former school was welcoming 15 young Ukrainian dancers who escaped the war, Dronina boxed up clothing sets from Bosaddo, her dancewear line, and sent them to Vilnius with a note that read, “Slava Ukraini,” a salute that roughly translates to, “Glory to Ukraine.”

“It’s a very little gesture,” Dronina said, speaking recently after a long day of Swan Lake rehearsals. “The human factor kicks in, and I just want to help the families affected in any way I can.”

Liza Zienchuk bows with a traditional Ukrainian greeting bread with salt.The Globe and Mail

At the benefit, she and James will dance George Balanchine’s Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux, set to music that was discarded from the composer’s original Swan Lake score. Dronina has performed the duet at galas before, but this time when she reached out to the George Balanchine Trust, which oversees copyright for the Russian-American choreographer, she was told she could dance it free.

“The trust was so generous in waiving the royalties,” Dronina said. “It’s not only dancers who are donating their time and hours, it’s also the choreographers.”

Other short ballet works on the program include a duet from Romeo and Juliet created by Alexei Ratmansky, the Ukrainian-raised choreographer and former Royal Winnipeg Ballet dancer who left Russia once the war broke out, and has since rallied other Russian artists to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Because both Russia and Ukraine have such rich balletic traditions – including many artists like Ratmansky with toeholds in both countries – the war has emotionally ravaged the ballet world. Dancers in both London and New York recently held galas to raise humanitarian aide – the London event can be watched online for a donation – but United for Ukraine will uniquely combine opera singers, musical artists, folk, ballet and contemporary dancers.

“What’s so interesting about this gala is the variety,” Dronina said. “It really invites audiences of all interests.”

Popadiuk’s fan base extends far beyond folk jazz fusion. The Ottawa violinist, who retains rock star status in his native Ukraine, draws on the Hutsul folk traditions of the Carpathian Mountains, Django Reinhardt jazz and a touch of synthesized schmaltz. After training as a classical violinist, he served mandatory time as a musician in the former Soviet Union’s army. A 1988 trip to Calgary as part of a cultural Olympic exchange came just as he was attempting to launch his solo career.

“I fell in love with Canada” Popadiuk said. There were so many Ukrainians already in the country. He soon coined his trademark punchline, “Canada is like Ukraine, but with renovations.”

Folk dancer and choreographer Stefan Kuziw feels both powerless and compelled to help. The son of immigrants, Kuziw studied folk dance as a Ukrainian Catholic school student in Toronto.The Globe and Mail

Popadiuk’s first job was serving as an accompanist at National Ballet, where he snuck jazz improvisations into ballet classes. Exposure on the CBC propelled his concert career on this side of the Atlantic, yet Popadiuk remains more popular in Europe. In 2019, Zelensky invited Popadiuk to join him on the campaign trail.

“We had a trick,” Popadiuk recalled. He would hold the violin, Zelensky would hold the bow. After they played a riff, Popadiuk would urge crowds to elect the former political satirist “first violin of Ukraine.”

(Apparently jokes about orchestra rankings go over well in Kyiv.)

Popadiuk now finds himself in the unthinkable position of raising money to support refugees from the country Zelensky now leads – “How can this be? It is 2022,” he said – and yet that’s why he’s playing the United for Ukraine concert, as well as a gala Glatz is planning for Vienna and a tour with North American members of his band Papa Duke that will raise money for orphanages and children’s hospitals.

As for his bandmates in Europe: “All of my musicians, they have joined the Ukrainian army,” Popadiuk said. “I want to, too, but I talk to them everyday, and they say I can do more here.”

He is to be joined at the benefit by Juno-award winning guitarist Jesse Cook.

Like Popadiuk, folk dancer and choreographer Stefan Kuziw feels both powerless and compelled to help. The son of immigrants, Kuziw studied folk dance as a Ukrainian Catholic school student in Toronto, and like a child enamoured with superheroes, was fascinated by virtuosic leaps and athletic squat jumps. “I just loved it,” he said, “I felt like I was flying.”

In the early 2000s, Kuziw toured with Virsky, Ukraine’s national folk dance company, and six years ago, became artistic director of Kalyna Performing Arts Company, a gig he balances while working as a realtor.

Juno-winning guitarist Jesse Cook and Ukrainian-Canadian violinist Vasyl Popadiuk perform together in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 10, 2020. Cook will join his longtime friend and collaborator to perform at the United for Ukraine benefit.Richard Simms/Handout

Kalyna’s part-time dancers include a pediatric neurologist, an IT specialist and retail workers. They rehearse at the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada headquarters in Toronto, but for the first two weeks after Putin’s army invaded, Kuziw cancelled classes. When he returned to the studio, he led the dancers through barre and warm-ups, but couldn’t bring himself to rehearse the joyful kalynovij hopak, the folk dance for which the troupe is known. “We weren’t in the mood for anything,” Kuziw said.

But he was ultimately convinced to dance by the resiliency that Ukrainian artists have demonstrated on social media, from dancing soldiers on TikTok to viral videos of troops singing Kalyna, a folk song that became an unofficial anthem during the years Russia ruled Ukraine.

One Kalyna medley created by South African producer The Kiffness has nearly seven million views on YouTube. If Rodriguez agrees, Kuziw plans for the entire cast to use that rendition as the finale at United for Ukraine.

“We need to make sure the world knows that we are human and we have a very rich culture,” Kuziw said.

He called United for Ukraine “the most important” concert of his career. “There is a war going on. Most of us here in Canada, we feel so helpless. It’s really painful. However, we have to show people that we are still alive, that Ukrainian culture will not be suppressed. We can do that by maintaining a sense of humour, by smiling, by moving around and dancing.”

