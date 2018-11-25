Movie director Nicolas Roeg dead at age 90

Nicolas Roeg, a director of provocative and otherworldly films who gave Mick Jagger and David Bowie enduring screen roles, has died. He was 90.
The British director of Don’t Look Now and many other films died Friday night, his son, Nicolas Roeg Jr., told Britain’s Press Association.
“He was a genuine dad,” Roeg Jr. said Saturday. “He just had his 90th birthday in August.”
He didn’t provide details about his father’s death during a brief telephone call with the association.
During the 1970s, Roeg sent Jenny Agutter and his son Luc Roeg on the Australian Outback odyssey Walkabout, gave Jagger a big-screen role in the thriller Performance, which was co-directed with Donald Cammell; and plunged Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland into psychological horror in the Venice-set Don’t Look Now. Bowie starred in The Man Who Fell to Earth.
