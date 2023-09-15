Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Sarah Farquhar

GALLERIES & MUSEUMS

Phyllida Barlow at Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto

Five must-see exhibitions this season, from Pussy Riot to the long-disputed sketches of J.E.H. MacDonald.

THEATRE

The cast of the Toronto Production of SIX.

It would be hard to top 2022 for ambitious theatre offerings, when many companies, having postponed their big productions during the pandemic, finally got a chance to stage them.

This season, perhaps reacting to the much-discussed drop in attendance at theatres, they’ve largely played it safe with proven, crowd-pleasing fare.

But there are still lots of exciting world premieres, intriguing twists on beloved shows and newish musicals that will make you sing and dance (in the aisles). Here’s a guide to what shows will be providing dramatic dividends this fall.

LIVE CONCERTS

British Columbia pop songstress Hannah Georgas will hit 16 venues in her upcoming tour, including the Dream Café in Penticton, B.C., on Dec. 3.

For those who cannot wait for Taylor Swift to make to her way to Toronto’s Rogers Centre late next year, the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits more than 150 Cineplex theatres across the Canada on Oct. 13. For those who prefer their live music on stage, not on screen, the fall concert calendar is full and fabulous.

FILM

Lily Gladstone, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.

After a Barbenheimer-fuelled July, and a distressingly quiet August, the movies are … kinda back! Maybe? It all depends on the fallout of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which depending on where things are by Labour Day weekend could send a whole lot of the titles below scurrying to presumably brighter days in 2024 (see ya later, Dune: Part Two). Still, there are signs of promise everywhere you look, no Barbie or atomic blast required. Here are your 15 best fall movie bets from now through U.S. Thanksgiving.

MUSIC

Dolly Parton will release Rockstar, a new classic rock cover album on Nov. 17.

There’s always something nostalgic about the back-to-school time of year, but in 2023, music is bringing nostalgia to the fore in a multitude of ways. Some of the best new music of the fall comes in the form of throwback sounds, revived careers, covers, tributes, sequels, reimagined soundtracks and even full-album rerecordings.

BOOKS

Open this photo in gallery: iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Tech gone awry, tales of migration, land grabs, animals, tycoons: This fall has plenty of promising books about all the topics you can’t stop thinking about.

Fiction-wise, there’s a raft of new short-story collections, as well as long-form work from Canadian stars Anne Michaels, Waubgeshig Rice, Michael Crummey and Mona Awad.

In non-fiction titles, you’ll find blood in and on things (machines and coal, respectively), plus major new biographies of Elon Musk, Alexey Navalny and the mothers of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Winston Churchill. We’ve got 62 titles for you to look forward to. -Emily Donaldson

TELEVISION

Sex Education Season 4.

From literary adaptations to reality competitions, there’s plenty of small-screen fare to curl up in front of this fall. Here are our top 10 picks.

