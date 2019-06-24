 Skip to main content

Opera star Measha Brueggergosman recovering from double bypass surgery

The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press
Canadian Opera singer Measha Brueggergosman arrives at CBC's Toronto studios for the recording of the 'Canada for Haiti' benefit show on January 22, 2010.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Canadian opera star Measha Brueggergosman is recovering from heart surgery, and thanking fans for their support.

The Fredericton-born, Nova Scotia-based singer said on Facebook that she received the double bypass surgery at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

The surgery comes 10 years after undergoing a similar procedure.

Brueggergosman, who turns 42 this month, underwent successful open-heart surgery in June 2009 to repair a dissection in her aorta.

The singer wrote that she is recovering well from the latest procedure and the love and support from fans has been palpable.

“I want to extend that same love to a wonderful warrior of faith (and my surgeon) Dr. Teresa Kieser. By using the longer-lasting method of artery over vein for my double bypass, she has rendered my heart better than I could have ever hoped or prayed for,” she wrote.

The operation took five hours to perform on Thursday.

Brueggergosman said she is on the mend and able to walk around the nurses station at the hospital.

“My appetite for LIFE is stronger than ever and I’m sure my appetite for food won’t be far behind. In the meantime, I’m catching up on ‘Killing Eve’ and taking it suuuuuper easy,” she wrote.

“I can’t wait to put this fully-functioning #SuperHeart to good use.”

Brueggergosman has also shared her grief over the recent death of her father, Sterling Gosman, a well-known pastor in Nova Scotia.

Gosman died June 13 in Kentville, N.S., at the age of 74.

His obituary says a funeral will be held July 6 in New Minas, N.S., and a reception will be held the following day in Fredericton. A private burial service will take place at a later date in Fredericton.

