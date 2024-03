Open this photo in gallery: Laverne Cox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/The Canadian Press

And away we go. The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday for Hollywood’s big night with a show of black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown worn by Laverne Cox.

Open this photo in gallery: Erika Alexander attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” wore a white strapless gown with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days.

Cox, working the carpet for E!, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in an hourglass look of black and low-plunging gold, her hair piled high as she fluttered a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. Her look is vintage Mugler.

Open this photo in gallery: Osage singer Scott George and his wife Taveah George attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Indigenous person to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song, was among the early arrivals in a grey look trimmed in green and purple, his tie in matching colours.

Red, an “It” colour of the awards season, had some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up.