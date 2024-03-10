Skip to main content
Leanne Italie
New york
The Associated Press
Laverne Cox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/The Canadian Press

And away we go. The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday for Hollywood’s big night with a show of black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown worn by Laverne Cox.

Erika Alexander attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” wore a white strapless gown with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days.

Cox, working the carpet for E!, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in an hourglass look of black and low-plunging gold, her hair piled high as she fluttered a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. Her look is vintage Mugler.

Osage singer Scott George and his wife Taveah George attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Indigenous person to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song, was among the early arrivals in a grey look trimmed in green and purple, his tie in matching colours.

Red, an “It” colour of the awards season, had some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up.

Grace Gummer poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals.Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

