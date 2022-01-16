Prominent Quebec filmmaker Jean-Claude Lord has died following a massive stroke that occurred on Dec. 30. He was 78.

Lord’s son, Jean-Sebastien, shared word of his father’s Saturday evening death on social media, describing him as a ‘great pioneer’ of the province’s movie and television industry.

Lord made his debut in the 1970s with highly critical, political and satirical movies about Quebec society.

He is best known for the cult series ‘Lance et Compte’ which depicts the underworld of hockey, but he also made some feature films in English, including the horror film “Visiting Hours” starring William Shatner and Michael Ironside.

Quebec’s government honoured Lord’s illustrious career in 2017 with the Guy-Mauffette Prize, one of the most prestigious awards given to an artist for his contributions to the audiovisual industry.

Lord’s son said ceremonies to commemorate his father’s life will take place when public health restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic “can lend themselves to a more meaningful gathering.”

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.