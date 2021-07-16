 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Arts

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Quebec’s Dominique Fils-Aime, Toronto’s Tobi among Polaris Music Prize contenders

David Friend
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Singer Dominique Fils-Aimé in Montreal on Jan. 27.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Albums from Quebec singer Dominique Fils-Aime and Toronto rapper Tobi have been shortlisted for this year’s Polaris Music Prize.

The selection of 10 albums vying for the $50,000 award includes projects spanning an array of music genres.

Fils-Aime’s “Three Little Words” completes a trilogy of albums celebrating the history of Black-American music, while Tobi’s “Elements Vol. 1” fuses hip-hop, jazz, pop and R&B.

Story continues below advertisement

Other Polaris-nominated albums include two efforts from Toronto rappers – Cadence Weapon’s “Parallel World” and DijahSB’s “Head Above the Waters” – as well as the debut album of Mustafa, “When Smoke Rises,” named in honour of his friend Smoke Dawg, a local rap artist who was killed in a 2018 shooting.

The burgeoning Indigenous music scene is also represented with “Bleached Waves” by Zoon, a project from Hamilton-based First Nations musician Daniel Monkman, and “Theory of Ice,” a seething reflection on politics and the environment from Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, a member of Alderville First Nation.

Daniel Lanois, Savannah Ré, Charlotte Cardin make long list of Polaris Music Prize

Toronto folk act the Weather Station is up for “Ignorance,” while the city’s punk outfit the OBGMs are being recognized for “The Ends.” Quebec singer-songwriter Klo Pelgag’s dreamscape project “Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs” rounds out the list.

The Polaris Music Prize awards the artist or group that created the best Canadian album of the previous year – irrespective of genre or sales – as chosen by a team of journalists, broadcasters and bloggers.

Recent winners include Kaytranada, Jeremy Dutcher, Haviah Mighty and Transgender goth-metal rapper Backxwash, who won last year’s prize with her album “God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It.”

Polaris organizers say “due to continued uncertainty around returns to public gatherings,” they will opt to skip the usual gala awards show in Toronto again this year.

Instead, the winner will be revealed on Sept. 27 with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies