Open this photo in gallery: Governor General's Awards in Visual and Media Arts winner Raymond Moriyama speaks about his architectural works at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on March 24, 2009.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Raymond Moriyama, a renowned architect behind the design of some of Canada’s most iconic buildings, has died. He was 93.

A spokesperson for the architecture firm he founded said Moriyama died on Friday, but offered few other details.

He had a hand in the creation of numerous iconic landmarks both in Canada and abroad, including the National War Museum, Ottawa’s City Hall, the Bata Shoe Museum, the Toronto Reference Library, the Ontario Science Centre and the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo.

Moriyama was a highly accomplished architect who won numerous professional honours in the field over his career, was named to the Order of Canada and received honorary degrees from 10 Canadian universities.

Moriyama Teshima Architects, the company initially founded by Moriyama in 1958, said “the world has lost a visionary architect.”

The firm said its thoughts were with Moriyama’s family and loved ones and asked for privacy to grieve the profound loss.

Open this photo in gallery: TORONTO.AUG.3.2006 Raymond Moriyama, right, and his son Ajon at the Toronto Reference Library near Bloor and Yonge Streets on Aug. 3, 2006. Raymond designed the original building and Ajon was leading the long renovation of space.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Architect Raymond Moriyama is pointing to the design model of the original Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, located on 123 Wynford Drive in Toronto, Ont.Handout