The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Obituary

Remembering Pierre Cardin: The legendary French fashion designer

Estanislao Oziewicz
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
A memory came to mind when I read that Pierre Cardin, the legendary French fashion designer and global brand impresario died: I interviewed him in September of 1983 in Beijing, then called Peking, where he was about to open a Maxim’s restaurant, a bourgeois first for Communist China.

It was close to the end of my two-year posting as a foreign correspondent for The Globe and Mail in Peking, which coincided with the ramping up of economic reforms initiated by reformist leader Deng Xiaoping. But some things had not changed. My interview with Mr. Cardin was in a room of the Peking Hotel, the grande dame of Peking’s state-owned lodgings. We sat beside each other in large armchairs with white crocheted antimacassars. Close by were ubiquitous spittoons.

Upon Mr. Cardin’s death I read an obituary in The Guardian, which said that Richard Morais, who wrote an unauthorized biography of Cardin, The Man Who Became a Label, noticed during an interview that “Cardin’s own cuffs were fraying and his collars grubby, and investigated how he had amassed a fortune from branding even sardines, mineral water and frying pans.”

Mr. Cardin’s appearance – and mine – also made a big impression on Mike Theiler, the United Press International photographer who took a picture of my interview. Mike presented me with a copy of the photo with this mock caption:

“Stan Oziewicz of the Toronto Globe and Mail, left, and French fashion designer Pierre Cardin discuss the latest in manly footwear at the Peking Hotel. ‘Stash’ opted for the Chinese-look in sandals and Cardin countered that the 99-cents-drooping-socks-with-white shoes-look is what everybody will be wearing next year.”

Mike Theiler/UPI

- Estanislao Oziewicz, Toronto

