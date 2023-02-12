Rihanna made her much awaited return to the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime showMarcio J. Sanchez/The Associated Press

On the night of Super Bowl LVII, music fans were gifted the first Rihanna performance in seven years. During the 13-minute halftime show sponsored by Apple Music, which replaced Pepsi Co. as this year’s title sponsor, the Barbadian singer, actor, fashion designer and business person performed a medley from her catalogue of hits, spanning eight albums including 2016′s Anti.

During the performance, which featured white-clad dancers choreographed by New Zealand native Parris Goebel and floating stages, Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Representatives confirmed the news to multiple outlets after the performance.

The 34-year-old artist previously declined to perform at the 2019 halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who had been shut out of the National Football League for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Maroon 5 ultimately headlined that halftime show.

Since then, Rihanna, who welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky last year, had a change of heart and stated at a media preview ahead of the matchup, she feels “like it could have only been now.”

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages of the world,” Rihanna said. “There’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.”

Rihanna now joins a list of celebrated entertainers who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyonce, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and the Weeknd. Last year, hip-hop was celebrated with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all performing.

Here’s a breakdown of Rihanna’s halftime show:

The setlist - all the songs Rihanna performed

Since her 2005 debut, Music of the Sun, Rihanna has released eight studio albums. In 2022, her song “Lift Me Up” was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which is nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Academy Awards.

Here is the setlist from her Super Bowl halftime show:

B____ Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Pour It Up

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds

What Rihanna wore

A celebrity known for her style as much as her music, Rihanna has launched cosmetics brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin as well as fashion brands Fenty and Savage X Fenty under luxury group LVMH in the past few years. This Super Bowl even got its own Fenty collection, co-branded with Mitchell & Ness, including graffiti-inspired T-shirts and football-adorned boxer shorts.

During the halftime show, she was dressed fully in red with matching nails and lipstick, from her red Loewe jumpsuit complete with a chest plate layered over a turtleneck, a matching red jacket, globes, and sneakers. She wore two Alaïa coats including a long leather maxi puffer coat she put on midway through the performance.

Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl halftime show, Feb. 12, 2023.BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023.Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Reactions to Rihanna’s performance

Fans - including some of the world’s biggest stars and her partner A$AP Rocky - were showing their support for Rihanna’s much anticipated return to the stage.

Naturally, many were quick to create memes of the most memorable moments of the performance, and from the game itself.

Then there was the question that was being asked by several people online - is Rihanna pregnant? Post-performance, a representative for Rihanna confirmed to several media outlets, including Hollywood Reporter and People, that the star is expecting her second child.

If you missed the show, Apple Music has a replay on its platform, along with supporting interviews, the national anthem and other videos at NFL.com/LVA.