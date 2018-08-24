 Skip to main content

Robin Leach, host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, dies at 76

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Robin Leach, host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, dies at 76

The Associated Press

Robin Leach, the host of the popular syndicated television show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, in Las Vegas, April 11, 2014.

ALEX FEDEROWICZ/The New York Times News Service

A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died. He was 76.

Leach’s family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday.

Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.

Story continues below advertisement

He signed off by hoping viewers would have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach’s voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on “Saturday Night Live.”

Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Globe and Mail guide
Back to school: Get the kids – and yourself – ready for September
We’ve rounded up the best of our back-to-school stories to help you ease into the transition
Woman making a sandwich for a school lunch
Globe and Mail event
EMBA Summit — Invest in Your Future
Monday September 10, 4:00pm – 8:30pm, Toronto. Free
Invest in your future