Robin Leach, host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, dies at 76

A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died. He was 76.
Leach’s family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday.
Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.
He signed off by hoping viewers would have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.
Leach’s voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on “Saturday Night Live.”
Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.