Robin Leach, host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, dies at 76

Open this photo in gallery Robin Leach, the host of the popular syndicated television show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, in Las Vegas, April 11, 2014. ALEX FEDEROWICZ/The New York Times News Service

A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died. He was 76.

Leach’s family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday.

Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.

He signed off by hoping viewers would have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach’s voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on “Saturday Night Live.”

Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.