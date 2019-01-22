Roma, The Favourite lead Oscar nominations with 10 nods each

Open this photo in gallery Yalitza Aparicio in a scene from the film Roma by filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. Image by Alfonso Cuarón/The Associated Press

Oscar voters on Tuesday showered Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” with a leading 10 nominations to the 91st Academy Awards, while two dominant but contentious Hollywood forces — Netflix and Marvel — each scored their first best picture nomination.

Though many expected “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper’s tear-inducing revival of one of Hollywood’s most oft-remade show-business myths, to top nominations, Cooper was surprisingly overlooked as director and the academy instead put its fullest support behind a pair of indies by international directors. “A Star Is Born” did land eight nominations, including best actress for Lady Gaga and best supporting actor for Sam Elliott.

With “Roma,” Netflix scored its first best picture nomination, a prize the streaming giant has dearly sought. Cuaron tied the record for most decorated Oscar nominee ever for one film with four nods “Roma,” his deeply personal exhumation of his Mexico City childhood. Cuaron earned nods for direction, cinematography, original screenplay and best picture. Only Orson Welles (“Citizen Kane”) and Warren Beatty (“Reds,” ”Heaven Can Wait“) have matched the four-nod feat.

Just as rewarded Tuesday was Lanthimos’ period romp, which resounded most in the acting categories thanks to its trio of actresses: Olivia Colman in the best actress category, and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone in supporting.

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced on Jan. 22, with Roma and The Favourite receiving the most recognition. Reuters

Along with “Roma” and “The Favourite,” the nominees for best picture are: Peter Farrelly’s interracial road trip tale “Green Book,” Ryan Coogler’s superhero sensation “Black Panther,” Spike Lee’s white supremacist evisceration “BlacKkKlansman,” the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Adam McKay’s highly critical Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” and “A Star Is Born.”

With “Black Panther,” Marvel joined the club with the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture. Despite the overwhelming popularity of comic book movies, they had previously been shunned from Hollywood’s top honour, to the consternation of some industry insiders. After “The Dark Knight” was snubbed in 2009, the academy expanded the best picture category from five to up to 10 nominees.

There has also been some resistance among some academy members to Netflix films since the company typically bypasses movie theatres. Steven Spielberg has said Netflix films are more like TV movies and deserve an Emmy, not an Oscar. Netflix altered its policy for “Roma” and the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (which also earned three unexpected nods), premiering them first in theatres before debuting them on Netflix. In turn, it was rewarded with 13 nominations overall.

Thirty years after landing a writing nod for 1989’s Do the Right Thing,“ Spike Lee was nominated for his first directing Oscar for his ”BlacKkKlansman.“ The other directing nominees were Lanthimos, Cuaron, Pawel Pawlikowski (”Cold War“) and McKay (”Vice“) — a field that, a year after continued focus on gender inequality in Hollywood, included no female directors. Some had campaigned for Debra Granik (”Leave No Trace“) or Chloe Zhao (”The Rider“) to become the sixth woman ever nominated for best director.

Several Canadians also landed nominations. The category for best animated short includes the Pixar production “Bao” by Toronto-raised Domee Shi. Also on that list is “Animal Behaviour” by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden, and “Weekends” by Canadian-born director Trevor Jimenez.

Meanwhile, the live action short film category has two finalists from Montreal — Jeremy Comte for “Fauve” and Marianne Farley for “Marguerite.”

Other Canadians up for the golden statuette this year include sound mixer Paul Massey for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and set decorator Gordon Sim for “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Shi is the first female director to helm a Pixar short film. The eight-minute “Bao” is the story of an older Chinese woman who gets another chance at motherhood when one of her steamed dumplings comes to life.

Fine and Snowden are a husband-and-wife filmmaking team who won an Oscar in 1994 for best animated short for “Bob’s Birthday.”

“Animal Behaviour” was produced at the National Film Board of Canada and gives a comedic look at animals in a group therapy session.

Jimenez has been a story artist for more than 10 years, at companies including Disney Feature Animation and Pixar, where he currently works.

His film “Weekends” is set in 1980s Toronto and features hand-drawn animations.

With files from the Canadian Press