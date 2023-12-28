Open this photo in gallery: Emerald Fennell arrives at the premiere of Saltburn on Nov. 14 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press

What a lot of unlovely love stories there are among the best films of 2023 – the dark side of love, the missed love, the love that is twisted into anything but.

In Priscilla, Elvis Presley only “loves” his young bride when she’s his malleable doll. In Anatomy of a Fall, an author is literally put on trial because she refuses to love her husband more than herself. Past Lives explores our yearning for a love that almost was, while May December examines a love that should never have happened.

And in three very different ways, Maestro, Killers of the Flower Moon and Saltburn depict people who are so possessed by love that it drives them to the brink of madness or death. To pull that off, a film must take us deep inside the mysteries of a relationship; it has to depict onscreen otherwise indelible specificities of attraction and commitment.

For me, Maestro (now on Netflix) succeeds. Writer/director Bradley Cooper takes time to show us the reasons – emotional, but also intellectual and societal – that the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and the actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan) choose one another, though they both know he’s bisexual, a workaholic and selfish.

Unfortunately, Killers of the Flower Moon (arriving on AppleTV+ in early 2024) does not. Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio try to create heat between their characters Mollie, a wealthy Osage woman in 1920s Oklahoma, and Ernest, a white man who marries her to co-opt her land and money. But the script lets them down: We get nothing close to sufficient information about why Mollie would stay with a man she knows is murdering her family and plainly poisoning her.

In the most perverse love story of 2023, Saltburn (now on Prime Video), a misfit Oxford student named Oliver (Barry Keoghan) yearns to be not just with Felix (Jacob Elordi) – gorgeous, glamorous, louche, posh, privileged – but to be him, to eat him and also to destroy him. In a video interview, I asked its writer/director, Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), how she found the bittersweet spot where potentially risible meets viscerally palpable, and how she conveyed through cinema the dizzy/sick feeling of destructive love. Here are highlights from that chat.

You convey Oliver’s obsession through a hundred close-ups and quick shots of Felix – a bead of sweat trickling down his neck; his confident dancing in a teeny cowboy hat; the offhand way he swats a woman’s bottom.

Linus and I talked a lot about how you shoot an object of desire, how every camera move and bit of lighting has to enhance that feeling.

When we think of those moments where desire gets us in its grip, they’re not straightforward. They’re armpit hair, a wrist, hands, teeth, the nape of a neck. It’s intimacy that’s so arousing. The beauty can’t be always at a distance; you have to get very, very close. You have to be seeing razor-stubble burn, that kind of privileged information, which makes us voyeurs as well as Oliver. The erotic moments in Saltburn aren’t conventional; they’re not two beautiful people rubbing up against each other in the traditional way of film lovemaking. It’s much more specific and personal and transgressive.

How did you direct Elordi to play a person that literally everyone adores?

Felix meets Oliver at Oxford when his bike has a flat and Oliver rescues him. I said to Jacob, “This is the meet-cute in our romantic comedy. When you look up at him, everyone needs to fall in love.” Jacob, because he has wonderful intelligence and comic timing, said, “Got it.” We’d already been working together seven weeks; Barry and Jacob were already great friends. But when Jacob did that look, after I called cut even Barry said, “Bloody hell! I need to sit down.” That’s what being struck by love feels like.

How do you then layer in the darker elements?

It’s a film about our sado-masochistic relationship with beauty – with anything that’s unattainable. Extreme beauty is dangerous. It’s dangerous to the person who has it, and to all of us because we are programmed to respond to it. Being the moth and being the flame are both difficult, aren’t they? This film is about a specific type of desire – that feeling we’ve all had, no matter what the circumstances, where you know you’re in trouble.

Felix shows Oliver and us, time and again, the human debris he leaves in his wake, that this will not end well. Jacob fundamentally understood that Felix has been given extraordinary gifts, but he’s also just some guy. He’s written to do something dickish in every scene he’s in – something callous, capricious, spoiled, misogynistic, snobbish, casually racist or exploitative of power – to push us into seeing what we will put up with in order to be near his beauty. And how not being able to have the thing we want, or get inside the person we want – how devastating and enraging and psychosis-inducing that level of desire is.

Your film echoes the ways current technology makes objects of desire feel attainable, whether they’re consumer goods, beautiful homes or celebrities, when they’re patently not.

It’s a metaphor for the way we’re living now, the parasocial relationships we have, where we’re all watching and looking, where we have access but no personal connection. That makes us feel aroused, addicted, compelled, but also disgusted with ourselves and annoyed with the person we can’t touch. I wrote Saltburn during COVID, when we couldn’t be together. How profoundly inhuman and wrong it felt when we couldn’t touch and so instead just looked at other people. That type of desire is inherently kind of sado-masochistic. Like every film I hope to make, it’s a fairytale or parable, but it should feel relatable to any of us who’ve wanted somebody who’s never really going to want us back.

Saltburn has its share of detractors, and some attack you personally, for being a well-off, intelligent, woman writer/director/actor. Do they think that you, too, have too many gifts?

What I’ve had to come to terms with for myself, is that if I’m making something that makes me and those I’m working with feel something – if I say, “I completely and profoundly understand the instinct to lick someone’s bathtub drain, I find that to be fascinating and darkly erotic” – and if I can discuss these things honestly, I have found that if it connects with someone, it connects deeply. To have that kind of connection, you cannot connect with everyone.

Exactly like love.

