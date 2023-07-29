Open this photo in gallery: A picture of late singer Sinead O'Connor, who died at the age of 56, is placed around floral tributes outside her former Irish home, in the seaside town of Bray in County Wicklow, Ireland, on July 27.DAMIEN STORAN/Reuters

When the news broke on Wednesday that Sinead O’Connor had died, social media filled with tributes and photographs of the Irish singer. One particular photo popped up repeatedly: The iconic image of O’Connor ripping up a picture of Pope John Paul II on an October, 1992, episode of Saturday Night Live.

Ms. O’Connor was the show’s musical guest, there to promote her third album, Am I Not Your Girl? She ended her a cappella rendition of Bob Marley’s War by holding the photo, which once hung on her mother’s wall, up to the camera and tearing it to pieces. She then urged viewers to “fight the real enemy” and threw the pieces at the camera. The audience was silent.

The incident was Ms. O’Connor’s protest against the Catholic Church and its history of child sexual abuse, something Pope John Paul II would finally acknowledge almost a decade later and which is widely discussed today. The act effectively killed Ms. O’Connor’s career and cemented her as the poster child for the unfair treatment of women in pop culture. We now know that she was right, but it would take far too long for that vindication to come.

The British music press described Ms. O’Connor as “an angst-ridden young woman who shocked established society with her looks and views.” This shock was turned into punchlines, expressed as outrage and managed through mistreatment. Ms. O’Connor became a cautionary tale of what happens to women who use their voice, to women who fight back.

Ms. O’Connor’s vilification was rooted in misogyny, of which she was all too aware, but she remained unapologetic about her actions, especially the SNL incident, responding with a “Hell, no!” when asked in 2002 whether she had regrets. She doubled down in a 2021 interview with The New York Times: “I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant. But it was very traumatizing. It was open season on treating me like a crazy bitch,” she said then. That term, or terms just like it, are used all too often to silence and discredit women who, like Ms. O’Connor, dare to speak up.

I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, Ms. O’Connor’s second album, was released in 1990. It was not only her most successful album, selling more than seven million copies, but also included the hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, her version of a song written by Prince. Its iconic video was played non-stop on MTV and the song became one of the best-selling singles of the year, topping the charts worldwide.

But despite her mainstream success, or perhaps because of it, Ms. O’Connor remained outspoken and political throughout her career, speaking out about women’s rights, mental illness, trauma and the emotional and physical abuse she experienced as a child.

She famously objected to The Star-Spangled Banner being played before her concerts, saying the U.S. national anthem had nothing to do with music and voicing concerns about the country’s censorship of artists. She repeatedly called out the music industry for its racism, misogyny and commercialism. When she was nominated for her first Grammy in 1989, she performed Mandinka, the second single from her debut album The Lion and the Cobra, at the ceremony wearing ripped jeans and with her head shaved. She also had her son Jake’s onesie hanging off her waist, a sly screw you to record execs who told her motherhood and music wouldn’t mix. She had Public Enemy’s logo painted on the side of her head to show solidarity for the band and other rap artists nominated in the best rap performance category, which the Grammys had decided not to televise.

In 1991, she was nominated for four Grammys, winning for best alternative music performance, but declined to attend or accept her award, disgusted with the industry’s focus on money over artistic value.

Ms. O’Connor refused to play the role of the polite female singer, there to just otherwise shut up and perform, and for this she was punished. Her anger scared people, as female rage often does. She existed in the time before supposed angry female musicians such as Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair topped the charts. Their anger was marketed just enough to sell records, but not enough to risk alienating anyone. Ms. O’Connor never fit; her rage could not be contained or commercialized. It was so real that her record company changed the photo on her first album’s cover because they feared the original made her look too angry and would scare off audiences.

Ms. O’Connor never regarded the SNL act as a career-ender. Well, not her career anyway, only the one those around her – the record execs who wanted her to make money and stay mainstream, the journalists who promoted only one path to success for female singers – wanted her to have. “I feel that having a No. 1 record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track,” she wrote in her memoir.

More recently, the #MeToo movement exposed the omnipresent abuse and systemic power imbalances in Hollywood and other industries, including music. Women are speaking out, which has contributed to a cultural reckoning of how pop culture mistreated women such as Ms. O’Connor, repositioning their legacies and retelling their stories. From Britney Spears’s coming memoir to the popular podcast You’re Wrong About, we are turning the lens on those who made a blood sport of mocking them. This week’s tributes to Ms. O’Connor are proof of that.

Ms. O’Connor herself was the subject of Kathryn Ferguson’s 2022 documentary Nothing Compares and published her best-selling memoir Rememberings in 2021. When they were released, I hoped it would signal a redemption arc, something that can be illusive for female celebrities. I hoped pop culture would finally celebrate Ms. O’Connor, a woman who was ahead of her time and who paved the way for so many courageous women that came after. I hoped she would finally get her due. I still hope that. Sinead deserved better.