Arts

Some Canadian superstars looking for Grammy glory tonight

LOS ANGELES
The Canadian Press
Shawn Mendes, seen here on Jan. 23, 2020, is nominated for best pop duo or group performance alongside his girlfriend Camila Cabello for their song 'Senorita.'

David Livingston/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes, Drake and Shania Twain will offer a dash of Canadian flavour at the 2020 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

The music industry’s biggest night is expected to be dominated by a number of American newcomers — including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo — but the Canadian superstars will be playing a major assist.

Twain, who already has five Grammys to her name, is among the presenters booked to hand out golden gramophones. And Mendes is nominated for best pop duo or group performance alongside his girlfriend Camila Cabello for their song “Senorita.”

Drake contends with two nominations for collaborations with Chris Brown and Rick Ross.

Most Grammy categories with Canadian nominees will be announced in the “premiere ceremony,” before the televised event that’s streamed online at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The 62nd Grammy Awards main show will be hosted by Alicia Keys, and airs tonight on Citytv and C-B-S.

