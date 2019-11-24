 Skip to main content

Arts

Register
AdChoices

Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Eilish set for American Music Awards

Mesfin Fekadu
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Taylor Swift, seen on Aug. 22, 2019, is set to take the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards show on Nov. 24. Swift could make history at the AMAs if she surpasses Michael Jackson's record for most wins.

The Canadian Press

All eyes will be on Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The 29-year-old pop star, who has continued to publicly battle with the men who own her master recordings, is set to take the stage at Sunday’s show – a performance she recently said was put in jeopardy by Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. Swift could also make history at the AMAs if she surpasses Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is nominated for five awards and could best the King of Pop’s 24 wins. Swift will also receive the artist of the decade award, to be presented by Carole King, at the show, which airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.

Story continues below advertisement

Swift is nominated for the top prize – artist of the year – along with Ariana Grande, Drake, Halsey and Post Malone, who is the leader with seven nominations.

The second most-nominated acts are Grande and newcomer Billie Eilish, who both scored six nominations each.

Eilish and Lizzo – who earned six and eight Grammy nominations, respectively – will perform at Sunday’s AMAs. Other performers include Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Green Day, Camila Cabello, Toni Braxton, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett, Kesha with Big Freedia, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World.

Malone, who will perform with Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne, is nominated for favourite male pop/rock artist, favourite rap/hip-hop artist, favourite rap/hip-hop album for “Hollywood’s Bleeding” and favourite rap/hip-hop song for “Wow.” His massive hit with Swae Lee, “Sunflower” from the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” is up for favourite pop/rock song and collaboration of the year.

Swift will compete for favourite female pop/rock artist, favourite adult contemporary artist, favourite pop/rock album for “Lover” and favourite music video for her equal rights anthem, “You Need to Calm Down.”

Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X – who also scored six Grammy nominations – are up for new artist of the year along with Ella Mai and Luke Combs.

R&B singer Ciara will host the fan-voted AMAs, to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Presenters include Regina King, Chadwick Boseman, Jharrel Jerome, Heidi Klum, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Constance Wu.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies