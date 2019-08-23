The Enthusiast: Planet Money makes economics simple, but not simplistic

Open this photo in gallery NPR’s Planet Money podcast featured a six-part series on the economics of the global garment trade, including an episode on Bangladeshi factory workers. MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Some days, I wonder what happened to my attention span. A new TV show will pop onto Netflix or some other service, I’ll try it out – I’ll even enjoy it! – and then I’ll forget about it when another new bauble flashes on by.

Same with podcasts: I’ll hear about some smart new show, listen for a few episodes, then get distracted. I’d like to think I’m not totally to blame in this. Some estimates peg the number of active podcasts at more than 500,000. I mean, if I don’t try them all out, who will?

Still, there’s one podcast that has been a semi-constant companion for more than a decade now: Planet Money, from the American public radio network NPR. Sometimes I’ll go weeks or even months without listening to it, but then I’ll pull it up again – and when I do, it always feels like I’m reconnecting with a smart and entertaining friend, and I wonder why I ever stopped.

Running a tight 20 to 25 minutes in length, each episode probes some issue in economics, which either is currently in the news or deserves to be given more attention. Recent shows have looked at the promises and pitfalls of instituting a wealth tax in the U.S. (a proposal embraced by Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and championed by some billionaires who are concerned about the possibility of a class revolt across the West), the birth of the recycling industry in the U.S., the political implications of the high-energy cost of mining bitcoins and the unique economic history of Hong Kong.

Last fall, Planet Money was the first place I heard about modern monetary theory (MMT), which holds that some governments have a lot more latitude to spend freely on investments such as infrastructure and social programs than conventional wisdom might suggest. Within months of that episode’s appearance, MMT seemed to be everywhere – covered in the pages of The Economist and Bloomberg Businessweek, seized on by politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – which made me feel as if I’d gotten an early heads-up on an important conversation.

And, while the show is intelligent and informed by a steady stream of experts, it has a breezy, lightly humorous style that seems aimed at people such as myself who don’t spend our days watching CNBC.

That’s probably because of how it got started.

Way back in 2006, a producer with the acclaimed radio program This American Life named Alex Blumberg started to ask a friend, NPR’s Adam Davidson, who reported on international economics, a bunch of questions about why banks were handing out mortgages to people who weren’t able to pay back the loans.

Blumberg knew very little about finance, but he knew enough to know when Davidson’s explanations didn’t wash. And so he kept asking questions, prodding the two of them to take a deep, fascinating, ultimately prescient trip into the opaque world of precarious financial instruments.

The result, a special This American Life episode titled The Giant Pool of Money, turned the neat trick of explaining each of the elements of what became the subprime mortgage mess – global capital markets, risk curves, collateralized debt obligations – in simple but not simplistic terms. (When the episode won a Peabody Award the following year, the jury’s citation praised the show for its “meticulous reporting that often plays like theater of the absurd.”) It aired in May, 2008, about four months before everything went to hell and we all had to become experts in such matters – or at least figure out how to pretend we were.

As the world economy began crumbling that September, Blumberg and Davidson teamed up to produce Planet Money. Their first episode peeled back the curtain on the U.S. trade deficit with China, tracing the mechanics of exactly how cash and debt and goods flowed between the two countries.

Since then, the Planet Money team has turned out about two episodes per week, totalling more than 930 to date – plus, recently, shorter reports called The Planet Money Indicator, maybe five minutes in length, that air daily on NPR stations.

And while some episodes are about abstract concepts, the team works hard to make their stories relatable and concrete. Early on, the staff pooled their money to buy a toxic asset: a bond backed by mortgages that went south with the 2008-2009 housing crisis. They called it Toxie, and, as they followed its life – and eventual death – over several episodes, listeners scored a rare inside view of the sclerotic state of the U.S. housing economy.

In one of its best-known projects, to help illuminate the invisible threads that now bind our globalized world, in 2013 Planet Money decided to make a T-shirt. (Tens of thousands of T-shirts, actually: Listeners sent in money, which paid for the shirts and also helped support the reporting.) Over a series of six brisk episodes, they looked at the global cotton economy (probing the reasons behind the dominance of U.S. cotton and the changes in that industry); the spinning of the yarn in Indonesia; the lives of the young women in Bangladesh and Colombia who manufactured the shirt (folding in a brief history of sweatshops); the rise of global shipping logistics; and the afterlife of a used T-shirt.

A special section of the Planet Money website dedicated to the series included multimedia elements and plenty of informative graphs that dove into the different elements of the supply chain. Six years later, the project still holds up.

Planet Money’s founders have now moved on to other projects: Davidson wrote for The New York Times Magazine and then The New Yorker, and Blumberg left NPR to found a podcast company called Gimlet Media, the creation of which he chronicled in a podcast called Startup. For a guy who knew nothing about finance, Blumberg has done okay: Last year, he sold Gimlet Media to the streaming audio and music service Spotify for a reported US$230-million. With that kind of payday, I suppose he could live on a real planet called Money now. But hey, we still get to listen to the show whenever we want.