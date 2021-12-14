As you wind down during the holidays, you might finally have time to catch up on all the media you’ve put off this year – the books you meant to read, the movies you meant to watch, the TV shows taking up space on your DVR. And, if you’re among the 11 million Canadians who listen to podcasts, chances are there are things you’ve been meaning to listen to as well.

This year was a great one for smart, compelling podcasts. If you’re overwhelmed by choice, we’ve narrowed down five of the best binge-worthy Canadian podcasts from 2021, all of which feature well-told, true stories. From an explosive exposé about a Winnipeg fashion mogul to a deep-dive into the seedy underbelly of our country’s mining industry, each delves into true crime with care – and features reporting so compelling it’s hard to stop listening.

(Canadaland, hosted by Olusola Adeogun)

Handout

In 1995, 12-year-old Craig Kielburger founded a youth group with a lofty goal: ending child slavery. During the two decades that followed, Kielburger and his family built WE Charity, an international empire for kids who wanted to make a difference.

WE was building schools in Kenya. WE was raising money for those in need. WE was an inspiring household name. However, as this addictive investigative podcast reveals, things beneath the surface were never what they seemed.

Hosted by Olusola Adeogun, The White Saviors explores WE’s history – and its many scandals – in depth, exposing crimes, lies and a penchant for profit. Despite intimidation from WE (and an eventual lawsuit), Canadaland reporters dive into everything from the effects of voluntourism to the cult-like workplace culture described by some former employees, exploring what happens when a charity values money over those it’s meant to help.

(CBC, hosted by Timothy Sawa)

1.17.3-21J-VZC2DBFCIWS6UOOJO5RAOWADEM.0.2-3/Handout

Over the last five decades, Winnipegger Peter Nygard made a name for himself in the fast-fashion industry, creating an international retail empire. But Nygard’s success – and power – came at a cost for many of the women around him.

Featuring groundbreaking reporting across multiple countries, Evil by Design is an investigative podcast 10 years in the making. More than 80 women from around the world have come forward to accuse Nygard of sexual abuse and human trafficking. Reporter Timothy Sawa dives into the accusations that have followed the once-celebrated fashion designer for years, sharing the victims’ stories and long-suppressed voices.

(UCP Audio, hosted by Kathleen Goldhar)

Handout

Kathleen Goldhar was happy when her friend Arya found someone she liked after a messy divorce. Following a string of bad dates with men she met online, Mordechai Horowitz seemed different. He was smart, charming and rich. Ultimately, he was too good to be true.

Goldhar, an experienced journalist and podcast producer who co-created CBC’s Escaping NXIVM, hosts this riveting podcast about a man who wasn’t at all what he pretended to be. Given that she watched these events play out with her friend in real time, she’s close to the story; and the more she looks into it, the more it becomes clear that Arya is far from the only one Mordechai tricked.

(CBC, hosted by Justin Ling)

Handout

Through sharp reporting, journalist Justin Ling exposes a police investigation gone wrong and a justice system that keeps falling short, opening a wider discussion of how Toronto’s trans women – especially trans sex workers – are often failed by the systems meant to protect them.

In 2017, Alloura Wells disappeared from Toronto’s Church and Wellesley Village. Her body was found not long after, spurring fear and anger throughout her community. When law enforcement failed to find answers for her murder, her friends stepped up to demand justice. Through interviews with those who knew her best, Ling explores Alloura’s story as well as that of Cassandra Do, also from the Village and whose death remains unexplained. This season follows The Village’s award-winning first season, which revealed a connection between cases of missing and murdered gay men from the same neighbourhood that police had missed (or ignored) for years.

(Canadaland, hosted by Arshy Mann)

Handout

Mining has been a big part of Canada’s economy for about as long as the country has existed. Our history is marked by stories about the industry – and even today, three quarters of the world’s mining companies are based here. Commons reveals the especially dark side of mining you might not be familiar with, exploring the fraud, coverups and conspiracies central to the industry.

In this documentary podcast, host Arshy Mann sets out to prove that Canadian business is anything but boring, exploring some of the country’s most compelling cases of crime and corruption. Each season deep-dives into a different topic, ranging from real estate to family dynasties. In this newest season, Commons spotlights the dirty business of Canadian mining, digging into everything from the myths of the Klondike Gold Rush to the lasting impacts of asbestos mined in Quebec.

