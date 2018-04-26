The Globe and Mail leads Digital Publishing Awards with 23 nominations

The Globe and Mail has captured 23 nominations for the 2018 Digital Publishing Awards, more than any other publication for the second consecutive year.

CBC News and Haikai Magazine, with seven, received the second-most nominations, with Chatelaine and Today’s Parent tied for third, with six nominations each. Awards in 23 categories will be bestowed to Canadian digital creators and publishers, along with a $500 cash prize in creator-awarded categories.

This is the third annual Digital Publishing Awards, a National Media Awards Foundation program that recognizes excellence in digital editorial content in Canada. The Globe and Mail was the leading publication a year ago, winning a total of 12 awards – eight Gold and four Silver.

Story continues below advertisement

This year, The Globe and Mail was nominated for Best Digital Design, Best Digital Initiative and for General Excellence in Digital Publishing in the large publication category. Of the five nominations for Best Photo Storytelling, The Globe and Mail received three, for Asylum seekers, Single mothers of Afghanistan, and Canada through the lens of Syrian refugees.

Unfounded, a 20-month-long investigation into how police handle sexual-assault allegations, scored nods for Best Digital Editorial Package and Best News Coverage.

A total of 106 entries from 37 different digital publications were nominated.

The Globe and Mail was particularly strong in arts and culture coverage. A feature by Eric-Andrew Gee on the controversy over author Joseph Boyden and Indigenous heritage was recognized in a pair of categories.

The Fiction category, honouring works of original short fiction, was dominated by distinguished Canadian authors commissioned by the newspaper: Margaret Atwood, Sean Michaels and poet Michael Crummy.

Other nominated arts and culture stories include Barry Hertz’s analysis of the future of the Toronto International Film Festival and Dakshana Bascaramurty’s profile of artist Kent Monkman.

Other nominations include:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Best Digital Editorial Package: Fiction: The Story of Canada

Fiction: The Story of Canada Best Feature Article (Short): Aleppo Mayor, by Cathal Kelly

Aleppo Mayor, by Cathal Kelly Best Feature Article (Long): Sea Change, by Tavia Grant; Eight Seconds: The life and death of a cowboy, by Marty Klinkenberg

Sea Change, by Tavia Grant; Eight Seconds: The life and death of a cowboy, by Marty Klinkenberg Best Personal Essay: Black on Bay Street, by Hadiya Roderique

Black on Bay Street, by Hadiya Roderique Best Science and Technology Story: Understanding the quantum computing revolution, by Ivan Semeniuk

Understanding the quantum computing revolution, by Ivan Semeniuk Best Service Feature (Family and Health): Fortunate Son, by Erin Anderssen

Fortunate Son, by Erin Anderssen Best Online Video (Short): How close are we to the end of the world? Check the Doomsday Clock

Story continues below advertisement

The 2018 Digital Publishing Awards will be handed out on May 29 at a gala at One King West Hotel in Toronto.



A full list of nominees can be found here.