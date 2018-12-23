 Skip to main content

Arts The Globe’s annual Christmas painting: Ice Cutting, Quebec City by Maurice Cullen

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

The Globe’s annual Christmas painting: Ice Cutting, Quebec City by Maurice Cullen

This 1906 piece by the Canadian landscape painter shows workers frozen in time on the high banks of the St. Lawrence

Kate Taylor
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Maurice Cullen, Ice Cutting, Quebec City, 1906. Courtesy of the Thomson Collection at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

The ice harvest would have been a familiar sight for the Montreal landscape painter Maurice Cullen. Before mechanical refrigeration, blocks of ice were hacked from frozen rivers and ponds, and preserved in straw, providing all-season deliveries to the zinc-lined kitchen icebox where perishables were kept fresh – or the tavern storeroom where beer was cooled. The practice provided a rich subject Mr. Cullen returned to several times in the early 20th century. In this version, Ice Cutting, Quebec City, he shows workers framed by the high banks of the St. Lawrence at Quebec City; in another, in the collection of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the city of Montreal shimmers in the distance.

Mr. Cullen, who once said that the most common subject would look beautiful at some hour of the day, was impressed by the plein-air painting of the French Impressionists during a six-year stint in Paris. You can see their influence here in the artist’s attention to the sky, magnificently detailed with billowing banks of light grey clouds counterbalancing the bluish forms of the ice below. At the centre, a worker’s long spear draws the eye down into the black depths of the St. Lawrence.

On the eve of the holidays, this landscape feels appropriately wintry, but it also offers the promise of the changing seasons: In spring, the whole river will open and the iceman’s delivery will soon become a necessity.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers