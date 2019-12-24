 Skip to main content

Arts

Register
AdChoices

The Globe’s annual Christmas painting: Lake O’Hara by J.E.H. MacDonald

The bright green lake with a stunted pine in the foreground and rock faces covered in bluish snow in the background capture Mr. MacDonald’s immediate reaction to the splendour before him

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

J.E.H. MacDonald. Lake O'Hara, Rockies, 1926. Oil on wood-pulp board, Overall: 21.5 x 26.6 cm. The Thomson Collection at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Photo © Art Gallery of Ontario

Lake O’Hara, in Yoho National Park in British Columbia, is perhaps the most picturesque spot in the Canadian Rockies: a sparkling alpine tarn set in a bowl of rock carved by glaciers. Painter J.E.H. MacDonald, of the Group of Seven, travelled there regularly in the 1920s and made this small oil sketch, Lake O’Hara, in 1926.

“If it is possible to make reservations in Heaven, I am going to have an upper berth somewhere in the O'Hara ranges of Paradise," he said of his attraction to the place.

This now 25-year tradition of reproducing a painting from the Thomson Collection in The Globe and Mail on Dec. 24 continues with this sketch, which hangs in the Art Gallery of Ontario beside a larger, finished version from 1930. There, planes of muted colours produce a more flattened effect, almost as stylized as one of the classic travel posters for the Canadian Pacific Railway, the line that transported Mr. MacDonald to Yoho. This plein air sketch, however, is both more detailed and livelier: The bright green lake with a stunted pine in the foreground and rock faces covered in bluish snow in the background capture Mr. MacDonald’s immediate reaction to the splendour before him.

Story continues below advertisement

To urban eyes, those white cliffs and tapering fingers of snow might suggest a wintry setting, but Mr. MacDonald travelled to the Rockies in August, during summer breaks from his teaching job in Toronto. Today, year-round snow is retreating, but Lake O’Hara – and Lake O’Hara – remain a gift for all seasons.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies