 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Arts

Register
AdChoices

The Podcast Files: Did the CIA write the rock tune that ended the Cold War?

Brad Wheeler
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Klaus Meine and Matthias Jabs of German rock band Scorpions perform in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 5, 2019.

IAN CHEIBUB/Reuters

There’s no shortage of myths and hoaxes when it comes to rock and roll. Some people believe Elvis Presley is alive and well and living in Tweed, Ont. If you play a Led Zeppelin LP backwards you’ll hear satanic (and probably plagiarized) lyrics. Was the Canadian band Klaatu really the Beatles? And although Billy Joel insistently sang We Didn’t Start the Fire, the alleged arson is yet to be solved.

Speaking of open cases, with his new podcast Wind of Change, the New Yorker magazine investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe has his hooks into a doozy of an urban legend that involves Cold War psychological ops, the German hard-rock band Scorpions and a bat-crazy theory behind the song that might have helped break up the Soviet Union.

Scorpions singer Klaus Meine claims he wrote the band’s 1990 hit single Wind of Change. But podcast writer-host Keefe suspects the CIA was behind the politically anthemic power ballad. Hair-brained? Maybe. Hair band? Absolutely. But one doesn’t need to be a conspiracy nut or a German metal fiend to cotton to the addictive and surprisingly level-headed Wind of Change, one of three recommended podcasts this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Something new: Tired of earnest true-crime series and chat-happy celebrity interviews? Time for some divine intervention. The podcast Heaven Bent concerns itself with the Toronto Airport Vineyard, a small Christian church near Pearson International that held a revival in 1994 that lasted more than 12 years and spread worldwide. It was dubbed by the media as the Toronto Blessing, and it involved mass conversions, worshippers laughing themselves off their feet and, holy molar, gold teeth miraculously appearing in people’s mouths. In this week’s episode, host Tara Jean Stevens explores what are known as “gifts of the spirits”: healing, prophecy and speaking in tongues.

Something classic: Offering what it calls “cultural companionship,” BBC’s The Arts Hour mixes episodes devoted to authors, comedians, musicians and actors with artsy travelogues to exotic destinations. On its June 6 episode, hosts breeze though interviews with two-timing actor Mark Ruffalo (who plays twins in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True), British YouTuber KSI (who convincingly swears he’s not talented), writer Curtis Sittenfeld (who imagines an alternative life for Hillary Clinton, as she might too) and the Oprah-endorsed author Tayari Jones. Half of the episode is given to a thoughtfully forthcoming Ricky Gervais, who doesn’t care if viewers call his hit Netflix series After Life a comedy or if they call it a drama. “As long as they think something,” the show’s director, writer and star explains. “As long as they feel something.”

Something conspiratorial: Released after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the hit Scorpions song Wind of Change used a poignantly whistling intro and optimistic lyrics about Gorky Park and a fate “in the air” to become the soundtrack to the freedom-hoping upheaval in Eastern Europe. Years after hearing through a credible (but third-hand) source that the song was written by the CIA as part of a plot to win over communist hearts and minds, journalist Patrick Radden Keefe decided to pursue the story in earnest. The curious eight-part Wind of Change documents an investigation not only into the song that may or may not have come in from the cold, but it also tells a broader story about the use of musicians such as Louis Armstrong as a front for sneaky pop-culture propaganda. What a wonderful world, indeed.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies