The Podcast Files: Michael Caine delivers the goods with his new series on spectacular heists

Hardly anyone says the word “loot” any more, and no one says it better than Michael Caine. Thus, the Italian Job actor is better suited than most to narrate a new six-part storytelling series on infamous high-stakes robberies.

Available exclusively on Audible, Heist with Michael Caine covers the greatest of capers, from a rare-book theft at Transylvania University in Kentucky to a massive haul of diamonds and jewels from an “impregnable” vault in Antwerp to a Stockholm smash-and-grab that sounds like something right out of a movie.

But, as Caine tells us, made-for-Hollywood heists have nothing on the real crimes: “That’s when things get even more interesting. Because heists are human stories, with real loot, real masterminds and real consequences.”

All episodes of Heist with Michael Caine are now available. Equally bingeable is Origins: Almost Famous Turns Twenty, a new five-parter that reunites the cast of Cameron Crowe’s excellent rock-tour flick from 2000. Rounding out this week’s round-up of recommended podcasts is an archived episode of the music series Broken Record, in which co-host Malcolm Gladwell chats with producer Rick Rubin about the making of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers. The album from 1994 has been in the news recently due to the release of a homemade demo of the late rocker’s song You Don’t Know How it Feels.

Something to Crowe about

If you’re talking about the best supergroup in rock and roll history, I’m coming at you all day long with Stillwater, the fictional band from Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous with Billy Crudup on guitar, Jason Lee on vocals, Jimmy Fallon as manager and Kate Hudson as lead groupie. But did you know that Brad Pitt was the first choice for the Crudup role (based on Glenn Frey of the Eagles) and that Sarah Polley was almost the girl-with-the-band Penny Lane character? On the first episode of Origins: Almost Famous Turns Twenty, host Jim Miller dishes great casting scuttlebutt and talks with the actors who finally got the parts.

How Tom Petty felt

“Let’s roll another joint, and turn the radio loud …” The release late last month of the You Don’t Know How It Feels demo whets the appetite of fans waiting on a related Petty project still to come. In the meantime, a look back to an old episode of the music podcast Broken Record is in order. Co-host Malcolm Gladwell chats about the creative process with a laid-back Rick Rubin, who worked with Petty for two years on the mid-career masterpiece Wildflowers. Among other things, we learn about an album’s worth of unreleased Petty music soon to see the light of day.

No Caine mutiny here

The 50-minute first episode of Heist with Michael Caine is dedicated to the audacious Antwerp diamond heist of 2003. You don’t need to be a professional burglar to figure out what’s in the vault at a place called the Diamond Center. But getting the shiny loot out is quite a story, punctuated with bursts of the classic guitar riff from Link Wray’s Rumble and told in a cockney accent just right for the part.

