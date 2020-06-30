The Podcast Files: Three recommended Canada Day listens that are cool, secretive and more than a minute long

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Arts

Register
AdChoices

The Podcast Files: Three recommended Canada Day listens that are cool, secretive and more than a minute long

Brad Wheeler
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Grace McNutt, left, and Linnea Swinimer are the co-hosts of Minute Women, a podcast that digs into Heritage Minutes with a comical tone.

Could a podcast convince you that Canadian history is spiffy and filled with fascinating nuggets? Do you have a minute? Do you have 62?

Three recommended podcasts dispel the myth that this country’s lore is as dry as Nellie McClung’s liquor cabinet. CBC’s The Secret Life of Canada gives crash courses on everything from the homosexual history of Winnipeg to Bernelda Wheeler, dubbed the First Lady of Indigenous Broadcasting in Canada.

Cool Canadian History is what it says it is, with bite-sized shows devoted to such unexpected topics as Léo Major (the French-Canadian Rambo) and a mysterious fellow who was known as the Mad Trapper of Rat River (if he was even known at all).

Story continues below advertisement

The newest entry into the strange-but-true North genre is Minute Women, an irreverent expansion of the history lessons taught by Heritage Minutes, those time-specific, quick-hit history lessons unavoidable in the 1990s. One recent episode offers 1 hour 2 minutes on James Naismith, the McGill University-educated basketball inventor who had to deal with that janitor who was so stingy with his peach baskets.

The women of the comedy-history series Minute Women are Linnea Swinimer and Grace McNutt, a delightful pair who giggle, educate and take tangential flights. The Naismith episode, for example, bounces around like a last-second shot from Kawhi Leonard, involving a broken nose, venereal disease, a Teddy Roosevelt look-a-like, theology studies and a crazy 19th-century children’s game called “ducks on the rock.”

With its most recent episode, Minute Women celebrates Pride Month by discussing Canadian writer and gay activist Jim Egan.

Minute Women: This week, Haligonian co-hosts Linnea Swinimer and Grace McNutt speak with Theodore Saunders, the actor who played gay activist Jim Egan in a 2018 Heritage Minutes spot devoted to LGBTQ rights. The bearded Saunders also, we find out, put the hair in Heritage Minutes. Fun fact: k.d. lang narrated the vignette.

The Secret Life of Canada: Co-hosts Leah-Simone Bowen and Falen Johnson like to say their show is “about the country you know, but the stories you don’t.” This week’s episode is titled Kanesatake 300 Years Later, a lead-up to what is known as the Oka Crisis. It’s the first half of a two-parter on the Mohawk land dispute at Oka, Que., that happened 30 years ago, but actually began well before that.

Cool Canadian History: Most Canadians know at least a little about the the Underground Railroad, an informal system of covert routes and safe houses that sneaked enslaved African-Americans into British North America. In Cool Canadian History’s final episode this season, host David Morris neatly breaks down a complicated history involving secret lingo and bizarre legal distinctions, while spotlighting key figures such as Mary Ann Shadd, an American-Canadian abolitionist and the first Black female newspaper publisher in North America.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies