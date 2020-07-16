The Podcast Files: Tom Hanks tests positive ... for podcasts

Open this photo in gallery Tom Hanks, seen here in New York on Nov. 17, 2019, has been making the promotional rounds for his film Greyhound. Matt Licari/The Associated Press

Now over the coronavirus, Tom Hanks is going viral.

The beloved actor is everywhere, mostly because he’s been promoting the Second World War action thriller Greyhound. The film is streaming on the upstart Apple TV+ after its traditional theatrical release was cancelled because of COVID-19.

The Oscar-winner and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the novel coronavirus in early March and have since recovered. Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, the 64-year-old talked about his experience with the disease, saying “I had bones that felt like they were made of soda crackers.”

Hanks is particularly ubiquitous these days on podcasts. Clearly #HANX for the Memories: The Tom Hanks Podcast has hitched its wagon to the bankable actor. On it, podcast veterans Joey Lewandowski and Mike Manzi comically discuss films featuring the star of Castaway, Apollo 13 and Forrest Gump.

The charismatic podcast Dead Eyes is much more subtle with its Hanks association. It gets it name from the time host-creator Connor Ratliff failed to get a role on HBO’s Band of Brothers because, he was told, executive producer Hanks thought he had “dead eyes.” With his tangentially-Hanks podcast, Ratliff explores the whims of show business.

Basing a podcast on Hanks isn’t the only way to cash in on the actor. Instead, one could just interview him. That’s what big-time talk-show host Conan O’Brien did for a recent episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, one of this week’s three recommended podcasts, all thanks to Hanks.

Hanks for coming: If the titular host of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend isn’t a friend of Hanks at the beginning of their unbound hour or so together, the two certainly are by the end. The pair compare John F. Kennedy accents, briefly chat about The Munsters and close with a story about a potato that will have you bawling your eyes out with laughter.

Hanks for nothing: Connor Ratliff, host of Dead Eyes, is not friends with actor Ron Livingston. But he was looking forward to speaking with him: “A second chance to connect with someone I almost worked with 20 years ago.” Livingston had a regular role on Band of Brothers, a show that producer-director Hanks fired Ratliff from – either that or he failed the audition, depending on who you ask. Ratliff talks to Livingston, who has his own theory on what happened. If by the end of the episode Ratliff and Livingston aren’t pals, they at least show they share a brotherhood.

Hanks for the memories: #HANX for the Memories: The Tom Hanks Podcast is dedicated to the cinematic oeuvre of Hanks. For the most part, the show’s two hosts have nice things to say about the films. And what’s not to like? Plenty, apparently, when it comes to 2011′s Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. “I hate everything about this movie,” says co-host Joey Lewandowski. “It is objectively bad on every level,” adds Mike Manzi. The pair save most of their bile for child actor Thomas Horn and the character he plays, who they describe as sociopathic and obnoxiously precocious. Hanks’s character dies early in the film. It appears he didn’t miss much.

