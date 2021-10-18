 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Arts

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

The Weeknd cancels postponed world tour, refunds tickets with promise of ‘something bigger’

David Friend
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Weeknd performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Toronto pop superstar says he wants to move his previously postponed and now cancelled world tour to stadiums and is rescheduling for next summer.

David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

The Weeknd is refunding tickets for his already postponed world tour, telling fans he wants to invest in “something bigger” rather than move forward with the planned shows.

The Toronto pop superstar was scheduled to begin a massive tour for his “After Hours” album starting with two nights in Vancouver on Jan. 14 and 15, 2022.

After that, he was booked to play Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal, with more stops in the United States and Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

However the artist, born Abel Tesfaye, announced on his Instagram that he wanted to move his tour to stadiums and is rescheduling the entire tour for next summer.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” Tesfaye wrote on social media.

He says all tickets for the planned tour will be automatically refunded and ticket holders “will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.” The tour had already been postponed twice as promoter Live Nation dealt with the fallout of COVID-19 on large gatherings.

Future dates and prices for the renamed After Hours til Dawn tour have yet to be revealed.

A promotional image for the revamped tour mentions South America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East alongside regions that were charted for the original run of shows.

The Weeknd’s change of plans was met with mixed reaction online Monday with some fans expressing frustration with the performer’s decision to cancel an already postponed tour, forcing them to go through the ticket-buying process again.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies