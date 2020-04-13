Three new podcast episodes for your self-isolation consideration this week

Open this photo in gallery Actor Brad Pitt and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 3, 2020. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Does hunky actor Brad Pitt need direction on how to take his shirt off? Who first told us we should always wash our hands? (Hint: It wasn’t your mother.) And will audiences flock back to performance spaces after the COVID-19 smoke clears? Three new podcasts ask these important questions – and answer most of them.

Something classic: The fifth season of 3 Girls, 1 Keith (they would be comedians Amy Schumer, Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein and Keith Robinson) kicks off with a big-get guest, Quentin Tarantino. The hosts were honoured but nervous: “I feel like he’s gonna dominate this space with his energy,” said one of the 3 Girls. Which he does. Right off the bat, the excitable director tells a story about his inessential advice to Brad Pitt on how he should his take off his shirt during the rooftop scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Listen, I’m no QT, but even I know there’s no need to tell Jack Nicholson how to break through a door or instruct Humphrey Bogart how to smoke a cigarette – or give tips to golden-god Pitt on baring his pecs.

Something COVID-19: One week, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, is meh on masks; the next week, she’s flip-flopping on her recommendation. The confusion is enough to make people doubt their MDs and double up on their preventative apple-a-day doses. Which brings us to Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine, a comical podcast about medical history, hosted by West Virginia family doctor Sydnee McElroy and her husband, Justin. A recent episode is devoted to the 19th-century Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis – who, as the first champion of handwashing, was initially mocked. Something to think about when you’re doing your de rigueur soap-and-water routine (or listening to doctors’ orders).

Story continues below advertisement

Something new: Originally intended to live at the “intersection of art, culture and politics,” Soft Revolution was quickly and unavoidably hijacked by the bully on every block, COVID-19. For the fifth episode of season one (“What’s the Plan, Stan?”), hosts Ali Momen (the actor) and Torquil Campbell (the thespian and indie rocker) engage in a lively discussion with their guest, Canadian playwright Michael Healey. Speculating on a post-vaccine world, they wonder if people will pay for the performing arts after getting it for free online. They also discuss whether British actor Patrick Stewart should zip it with his social-media sonnets. It’s an important chat, but I was just as drawn to something Campbell said in passing about the “radical intimacy” of a simple hug. Maybe the question isn’t about buying tickets for Shakespeare, but how long it will take to build back the trust involved in a mask-free face-to-face embrace.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.