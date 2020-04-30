 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Three new podcast episodes this week for blues, a snooze and a contagious history lesson

Brad Wheeler
It’s all about balance, life is. For every blast of COVID-19 reality, then, something lighter or maybe musical is required. With that in mind, this week’s podcast round-up softens a history lesson in government leadership in times of disease with blues, jazz and pleasingly mundane conversation.

Something classic: If you’re looking a snoozy 26 minutes, don’t sleep on The Insomnia Project. Comedian Marco Timpano is the laid-back host of a comforting show that soothes with chats on nothing all that important. A recent discussion about actress Glenn Close was softly opinionated. The latest easy-listening episode, co-hosted by Timpano’s wife, deals with slippers and cashmere socks. The question “what makes a good slipper” was asked. Warm, fur-lined and easy to slip on and off was the answer, which also speaks to the appeal of this biweekly show.

Something new: Does jazzcast.ca count? Well, the Toronto-based online-radio destination for all things jazz is only a year old, but its birth last spring seems like a lifetime ago. One of the show’s contributors is actor-musician Raoul Bhaneja, who concentrates on blues. His episode this week is a two-hour tribute to Nova Scotia blues, for sadly obvious reasons.

Something COVID-19: The viral pandemic is such a big deal that a possible economic depression would only be a symptom of a bigger problem, and historians in the future might divide time with BC and AC designations: before COVID-19 and after. An episode of CBC’s egg-headed Ideas this week – “Dear Leader: Lessons on leadership in the time of pandemic” – has host Nahlah Ayed interviewing historian Richard Evans on his book Death in Hamburg, about a cholera outbreak in Germany in 1892. The legacy of COVID-19, according to Evans, might be big government and a respect for science.

Musicians across the country have pivoted from performing at venues to livestreams on social media, catering to families in need of structure and relief for their isolated children.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

