Three new podcast episodes to inform and relax this week

Open this photo in gallery Acoustic guitar maker Linda Manzer is seen sanding the body of an arch top guitar in her workshop in downtown Toronto, in a 2005 file photo. In the most recent episode of The Creationists, Steve Waxman speaks to Manzer about the Group of Seven Guitar Project. Louie Palu/The Globe and Mail

True-crime serials are a popular podcast genre, but sometimes one doesn’t need any more drama. For this week’s roundup of podcasts, we give you the loopy meditation of a chill comedian, the pandemic news of the day delivered without panic and one man’s easygoing curiosity of the creative process.

Something surreal: The Toronto comedian Chris Locke bills Happy Good with Chris Locke as a “positively weird podcast to make you feel happy and good about yourself.” It would be more accurate to explain the show as “weirdly positive” than “positively weird,” but, you know, tomato-potato. Locke’s stream of consciousness amounts to serenely delivered empathy and nonsense. The background music is soothingly ambient; his voice, a massage for the mind. Locke’s first (and so far only) episode is on life’s doors and walls, with a detour to King Kong and bacon grease as metaphors. Occasionally he asks “do you know what I mean?” You will, and you won’t – just go with it.

Something COVID-19: The U.S..-based Coronavirus Morning Report is your daily diary on all things novel coronavirus, delivered hurriedly but with no alarm by the Brooklyn-based Brian McCullough. He rattles off the latest developments newsreader-style, with source material identified: a big serologic antibody study in Los Angeles, optimism in Italy, good news for asthmatics and a new symptom called “COVID toes.” McCullough avoids doom, gloom and drama. He’s like the doctor who warns “this is going to sting,” but then it doesn’t and you’ve received your required dose as painlessly as possible.

Something new: For decades, Canadian artists and music writers have been well served by the good-natured professionalism of Canadian record-label communications man Steve Waxman. Now everybody else can enjoy his congeniality. With his laid-back podcast The Creationists, Waxman explores inventiveness. He speaks to Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy about how the song 5 Days In May came together, to glass artist David Pearl on making pieces for public spaces, to designer Hilary MacMillan about ethical fashion and, in the most recent episode, to luthier Linda Manzer about the Group of Seven Guitar Project, involving seven pioneering Canadian guitar builders paying tribute to the Group of Seven painters.

