Toronto Symphony Orchestra CEO Matthew Loden announces resignation, returns home to Texas

Matthew Loden, chief executive officer of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra since 2018, has announced his resignation. Starting Oct. 1 he will be the dean of Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music in Houston, his hometown. Loden was a director of admissions at the school from 2002 to 2007.
Loden cited personal reasons for his decision to return to Texas, saying in a statement that he wished to be closer to his family.
“It’s difficult to leave the Toronto arts community and the many colleagues at TSO, where it’s been an honour to work with such a creative group of musical leaders and volunteers.”
In his short time as leader of the internationally esteemed orchestra, Loden hired its new music director (the star Spanish conductor Gustavo Gimeno) and secured significant philanthropic investments, including $10-million from the Mary Beck estate, the largest individual gift ever to the orchestra.
According to the TSO, Loden retired most of its accumulated deficit.
He of course presided over the orchestra during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the 2020-21 season and the loss of an estimated $11 million in ticket revenue.
In March 2020, Loden wrote a piece for The Globe and Mail
The orchestra’s 2021-22 season begins on Nov. 10 with Anthony Barfield’s Invictus, a piece for brass ensemble inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests. The season’s finale will be a presentation of Ode to Joy, from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, in June 2022.
Loden had succeeded Gary Hanson, who had served as interim CEO for two years. Loden came to the TSO from the Philadelphia Orchestra, where he had briefly served as interim co-president.
His final day at the TSO will be at the orchestra’s online annual general meeting on Sept. 22. The orchestra’s board has formed a search committee to replace him.
