Who is now a nine-time “Jeopardy!” champ?

The answer is Toronto tutor Mattea Roach.

The 23-year-old originally from Nova Scotia won the popular TV quiz show again Friday night, adding another USD$28,001 in winnings for a total of USD$210,802.

The “Final Jeopardy” category of “Academy Award Winners” secured Roach’s victory with the clue “In 2019 he won his first competitive Oscar, 36 years after a Student Academy Award for a film about a Brooklyn barbershop.”

With a bid of USD$6,201, Roach correctly wrote “Who is Spike Lee?”

Roach moves on now to try for win number 10 on Monday.