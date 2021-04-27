 Skip to main content
Toronto’s Luminato Festival postponed to October due to latest COVID-19 restrictions

The Canadian Press
Maada'ookii Songlines, during the 2019 Luminato Festival, in Toronto.

Jeremy Mimnagh/Luminato

Toronto’s arts-filled Luminato Festival is moving from June to October due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario.

Organizers say they’ve rescheduled the 15th anniversary event so they “can safely deliver a powerful program which shares the artists’ collective vision.”

This is the first time the Luminato Festival Toronto has been postponed. Last year’s festival was held virtually in June.

The not-for-profit organization says it wants to prioritize the health and safety of participants. Organizers didn’t announce a specific date but say they will reveal details in June.

They add that the arts and culture festival will include original Canadian film and digital experiences from across the Greater Toronto Area. It typically involves live music, dance and theatrical performances.

The festival says it’s working closely with the city and a COVID-19 health and safety specialist on their plans.

“Although most of the fall festival will be a series of beautiful digital premieres, there are a few special opportunities for live, in-person participation, which will be very welcome, we think,” festival CEO Celia Smith said Tuesday in a statement.

