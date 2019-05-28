 Skip to main content

Arts Vancouver Art Gallery director Kathleen Bartels leaves position amid campaign for new facility

Vancouver Art Gallery director Kathleen Bartels leaves position amid campaign for new facility

Marsha Lederman
Vancouver
Former Vancouver Art Gallery director Kathleen Bartels.

Kathleen Bartels is no longer director of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The VAG issued a statement Tuesday afternoon about her sudden departure from her position as director, saying that she “is leaving to pursue other professional and personal interests.”

Ms. Bartels has been working to build a new facility for the VAG.

Daina Augaitis, the VAG’s former chief curator and associate director, has stepped in as interim director while a search is conducted for a new director. Ms. Bartels will remain as a special adviser to Ms. Augaitis during the transition.

This sudden departure comes in the midst of a years-long campaign, led by Ms. Bartels, to construct a new, purpose-built facility for the gallery.

In the statement released by board chair David Calabrigo, the VAG says it will continue to pursue the project. “This is an exciting time for the Vancouver Art Gallery as we move towards a new, permanent home with a strong team in place."

The Vancouver Art Gallery's final design for its new downtown building, which is to be called the Chan Centre for the Visual Arts.

