Open this photo in gallery: Ken Lum, of Vancouver, is seen in an undated handout photo.The Canadian Press

Vancouver artist Ken Lum has won the Scotiabank Photography Award.

In addition to $50,000, the honour nets the photographer a solo exhibition at the Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival in 2024 and a published book of his work, to be distributed worldwide.

Prize organizers say Lum uses his art to express his dissatisfaction with the world.

Laura Curtis, Scotiabank’s chief marketing officer, says Lum’s works have “inspired a global audience,” including through permanent public art installations.

Runners-up Sandra Brewster and Chris Currieri, who are both from Toronto, will each receive $10,000.

The annual Scotiabank Photography Award recognizes mid-to-late career artists and was co-founded by Scotiabank and Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky in 2010.

Lum is also the founding editor of the Yishu Journal of Contemporary Chinese Art, and an officer of the Order of Canada.

