Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
c. Captain Marvel, co-directed Anna Boden. The film opened to US$153.4-million in 2019. The contagious fever for Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – which earned US$81-million in its opening weekend – meant it felt like the movies were truly and fully back.
d. Shari Lapena. Lapena builds on the success of The Couple Next Door with this story about nice people gone bad in a pretty neighbourhood. The book is one of 10 thrillers recommended by Margaret Cannon for Globe readers to enjoy this summer.
b. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Drag queen Jimbo, from Victoria, won her third Drag Race crown last week on season eight of the popular series.
b. Pain Hustlers, The Burial, Dumb Money. Medical thriller Pain Hustlers starring Emily Blunt, legal drama The Burial with Jamie Foxx, and finance-world comedy Dumb Money starring Seth Rogen are all heading to this year’s festival, which runs Sept. 7 to 17. Whether stars will be walking the red carpet is an entirely separate drama that is more intense than any movie premiering in the city.
c. Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. This summer, the Stratford Festival’s Thom Allison takes on Rent with Nestor Lozano Jr. in the role of Angel Dumott Schunard, the kind-hearted percussionist drag queen. Photographer Carlos Osorio followed Lozano Jr. for a day as he prepared to play this physically demanding and musically challenging role.