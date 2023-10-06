Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
b. $15 million. KAWS album, which was originally priced at $1 million at Sotheby's in Hong Kong, ended up selling for around $15 million. The AGO's exhibition KAWS: FAMILY runs Sept. 27 to March 31, 2024.
c. Resident Evil: Afterlife. The last time that a Canadian film topped the North American box office with such force was 2010's Resident Evil: Afterlife, which earned US$26.6-million (unadjusted for inflation) during its opening weekend. That film, a Canadian-German co-production that was shot in Toronto and grossed almost US$300-million worldwide, currently holds the record for the most financially successful Canadian-produced movie.
a. Sphere. The world's largest spherical structure, measuring 516 feet wide and 366 feet tall, has the highest resolution LED screen on Earth and state-of-the-art acoustics, including more than 160,000 speakers.
d. The Donner Prize. Manchua's Booze, Cigarettes, and Constitutional Dust-Ups: Canada’s Quest for Interprovincial Free Trade won the Donner earlier this year.
b. The Ottawa truckers convoy. Borden's one-man performance, a new version of a play he premiered in 1986, was slated to open at Ottawa's National Arts Centre in February, 2022, but was unable to proceed because of the protests, which centred on Parliament Hill – not far from the NAC.