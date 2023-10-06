Skip to main content
Rebecca Tucker and Judith Pereira

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.


1Justin Bieber allegedly owns a painting by KAWS, who has a Canadian debut at the AGO this month. What was the price of the work?
a. $1 million
b. $15 million
c. $40,000
d. $20,000

b. $15 million. KAWS album, which was originally priced at $1 million at Sotheby's in Hong Kong, ended up selling for around $15 million. The AGO's exhibition KAWS: FAMILY runs Sept. 27 to March 31, 2024.

THE KAWS ALBUM, acrylic on canvas by KAWS is signed, titled and dated 05 on the back.

2Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie topped the box office this past weekend. What was the last Canadian film to top the box office?
a. The Matrix
b. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
c. Resident Evil: Afterlife
d. Bon Cop, Bad Cop

c. Resident Evil: Afterlife. The last time that a Canadian film topped the North American box office with such force was 2010's Resident Evil: Afterlife, which earned US$26.6-million (unadjusted for inflation) during its opening weekend. That film, a Canadian-German co-production that was shot in Toronto and grossed almost US$300-million worldwide, currently holds the record for the most financially successful Canadian-produced movie.

3 What is the name of the Las Vegas concert venue that iconic rock group U2 opened last weekend, kicking off a 25-show residency?
a. Sphere
b. The Oval
c. The Spherical Space
d. The Round

a. Sphere. The world's largest spherical structure, measuring 516 feet wide and 366 feet tall, has the highest resolution LED screen on Earth and state-of-the-art acoustics, including more than 160,000 speakers.

Sphere displays the name of the band U2's residency "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere" during the venue's grand opening on Sept. 29 in Las Vegas, Nev.

4The shortlist for the annual Balsillie Prize for Public Policy, which honours non-fiction books that further policy discussions on social, political, economic and cultural topics, was released this week. Toronto's Ryan Manucha is up for the award; which other prestigious literary prize did Manchua just win?
a. The Giller Prize
b. The Nobel Prize in Literature
c. The Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction
d. The Donner Prize

d. The Donner Prize. Manchua's Booze, Cigarettes, and Constitutional Dust-Ups: Canada’s Quest for Interprovincial Free Trade won the Donner earlier this year.

5Actor and playwright Walter Borden's The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time, which just opened in Toronto, was meant to premiere in early 2022. What news event resulted in its cancellation?
a. The Russian invasion of Ukraine
b. The Ottawa truckers convoy
c. The Queen testing positive for COVID
d. Tom Brady's retirement

b. The Ottawa truckers convoy. Borden's one-man performance, a new version of a play he premiered in 1986, was slated to open at Ottawa's National Arts Centre in February, 2022, but was unable to proceed because of the protests, which centred on Parliament Hill – not far from the NAC.

