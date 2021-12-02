Emily Carr's 1931 seaside forest scene, Cordova Drift, was estimated to draw between $2-million and $3-million, and was among seven works by the B.C. painter to invite bids Wednesday.Ward Bastian/The Canadian Press

A mature-period painting by Emily Carr and a Canadiana canvas by Paul Kane each fetched more than $3-million at the Heffel Fine Art Auction House fall sale.

Carr’s 1931 seaside forest scene “Cordova Drift” hammered down for nearly $3.4-million, above a presale estimate of between $2-million and $3-million.

The B.C. painter’s 1912 oil-on-board “Maude Island Totem” sold for $841,250, while her circa 1935 forest landscape “Music in the Trees” drew $301,250.

Kane’s circa 1855 canvas “Assiniboine Hunting Buffalo” went for more than $3.2-million, in line with Heffel’s presale estimate of between $2.5-million and $3.5-million for the rare and historically significant work.

A total of 80 works were on offer at Heffel’s digital fall sale, which was streamed from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver on Wednesday evening. Buyers placed bids online, by phone or in absentia.

Heffel says the lineup netted a total of $21-million. All estimates include auction house fees on top of the hammer price.

