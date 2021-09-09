 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Arts

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Works of art that commemorate and shed light on 9/11

Marsha Lederman
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Creating a work of art around a recent horrific event comes with a complicated set of implicit rules and potential minefields. Do not exploit the victims for your art, do not tie up loose ends in any sort of neat-and-orderly way, do not cross the line into maudlin sentimentality. Make the viewer feel uncomfortable, but for the right reasons.

When done right, art helps us remember – and maybe even understand things we weren’t quite able to grasp before.

Over two decades since the event, the Sept. 11 attacks have inspired artworks ranging from comics and rock and roll songs to theatre, novels and films. With the 20th anniversary on Saturday, art offers new ways to reflect and remember.

Story continues below advertisement

Streaming Theatre

Come From Away on Apple TV+
Open this photo in gallery

The filmed version of the Broadway show Come From Away premieres Sept. 10 on Apple TV+.

APPLE TV+

There’s a reason this most unlikely of artistic feats – a feel-good musical about 9/11 – has become perhaps the most celebrated work of art to emerge from the Sept. 11 attacks. Come From Away, with book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is as lovely and charming as the characters it portrays. This musical about how the people of Gander, N.L., stepped up to welcome thousands of stranded passengers from all over the world during that horrible week, is now streaming globally on Apple TV+ (beginning Sept 10). Delightful and sensitive – but never sentimental – Come From Away has been the toast of Broadway, where it returns for live performances on Sept. 21. Its emotional power translates beautifully to the small screen, with a filmed version of the Broadway show directed by Christopher Ashley and starring members of the original and current Broadway productions. Shot this year with a live audience that included 9/11 survivors and front line workers, it begins with the words “based on actual events and real people” and ends with photos of them, as the credits roll.

It’s part of a slate of Come From Away events and new releases pegged to the 20th anniversary. They include Covers From Away – an album of reimagined cover versions of the show’s musical numbers by Newfoundland and Labrador artists. You can welcome in the rock (and folk and show tunes) on Sept. 17, when it’s released.

If only live will do, performances of Come From Away are scheduled to return to the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto in December.

Visual Art

Healing Hearts: A Tribute in Drawings by John Coburn at Beckett Fine Art
Open this photo in gallery

Artist John Coburn went to New York after 9/11 and made a number of sketches which he turned into a book.

Courtesy of Beckett Fine Art Gallery

When the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the New York area last week, Toronto-based artist John Coburn was stuck in the aftermath, stranded trying to make his way back to where he was staying in Brooklyn from New Canaan, Conn. He took it in stride, governed by perspective. Coburn was there for an exhibition commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The show included Coburn’s work – a project that has consumed the Canadian artist for 20 years.

Open this photo in gallery

Nine of Coburn's drawings are being displayed as part of an exhibition at the Beckett Fine Art Gallery in Hamilton.

Courtesy of Beckett Fine Art Gallery

The Hamilton-born, Toronto-based artist made his first oil painting while on a family trip to New York – the Statue of Liberty. He was 11. While studying art at Georgian College in Barrie, Ont., he went back regularly to New York to capture it. After the Sept. 11 attacks, Coburn felt a need to return. A few weeks later, he managed to slip into the off-limits construction zone. Ordered out of the area by a police officer, Coburn showed him a drawing he had made of the World Trade Center in 1998 – and the officer let him stay. His art became a sort of passport. Over the next few months, Coburn visited repeatedly and made more than 40 pen-and-ink drawings – of survivors, firefighters, the hellscape in Lower Manhattan. He created a book that he gifted to victims’ families. When Coburn’s Toronto studio burned down in 2006, almost everything was destroyed – but not those 9/11 drawings, which were singed around the edges. Coburn has since donated 27 of these works to the permanent collection of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Now an exhibition in Hamilton is featuring nine of those originals – and a copy of that Twin Towers drawing that gained him access to the site in 2001. “I draw because of New York. I paint because of New York,” Coburn says. “New York answers all creative questions. You don’t have to invent anything. You just have to stop and open your eyes.”

Healing Hearts: A Tribute in Drawings by John Coburn is at Beckett Fine Art in Hamilton until Sept. 18. A commemoration will be held outside the gallery on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Literature

Ordinary Heroes: A Memoir of 9/11 by Joseph Pfeifer

Much of the literature inspired by the attacks looks at the political and geopolitical aftermath, including the recently released Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump by Spencer Ackerman. For a more intimate perspective, Joseph Pfeifer’s new memoir offers a deeply personal front-row seat to the horrors of that day and well beyond. Pfeifer was the battalion chief in charge of four firehouses in Lower Manhattan – a familiar face to anyone who has seen the 2002 documentary 9/11. Early in the film, Pfeifer is out looking into a possible gas leak when the first plane barrels into the North Tower. In his memoir, Pfeifer recalls the plane roaring so close that he could read the word “American” on the fuselage. Then he sees the crash. He was only a few blocks from the World Trade Center and his team headed straight for it. “I knew instantly I was going to be the first chief on the scene and would have to take command,” he writes. Minutes later at the site, he was surprised to encounter his firefighter brother, Kevin Pfeifer – who was supposed to be writing his captain’s exam that morning. “Without saying a word, he and I looked at each other, wondering if the other was going to be okay,” Pfeifer writes. Then he ordered Kevin and his company up to the 70th floor. Kevin would never return.

Feature Film

Worth on Netflix
Open this photo in gallery

Michael Keaton, left, and Stanley Tucci star in Worth on Netflix.

The Associated Press

Shortly after 9/11, the U.S. Congress established the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, appointing lawyer Kenneth Feinberg to lead the effort. The Netflix film Worth, by director Sara Colangelo (The Kindergarten Teacher) recounts Feinberg’s efforts to determine how to compensate the grieving families – and get them to agree to the terms. In the film, Feinberg (Michael Keaton) and his team are up against some heated and emotional opposition, in particular from Fix the Fund leader Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), whose wife, Katherine, was killed in the World Trade Center attacks. “My wife is not a statistic,” Wolf tells Feinberg. Along the way, Feinberg – working pro bono – learns this in a more than abstract way: that these victims are more than statistics, worth more than any formulaic payout he can offer.

Documentary

Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 on Discovery+

Among the families of victims of the 9/11 attacks were children who were not yet born; their mothers were pregnant when their fathers were killed. A new documentary Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 visits with four of these families, in particular the children who were born after their fathers died. Twenty years later, they are young adults, at college or on other adventures. They reflect, with their mothers, about how they might have been influenced by their absent fathers – and by the holes left by those absences. “I see my dad walking into the building,” says Gabriel Jacobs, whose father, Ari, was at a conference at Windows on the World that morning. “I see him on the top floor. And I think he knows he’s going to die. He’s just hoping my mom and I are going to be okay.” Directed by Ellen Goosenberg Kent, the special is now streaming on Discovery+.

Open this photo in gallery

This painting entitled Black Cloud. Explosion. Absence. was created in 2003 by the Canadian-American artist Susanna Heller. During a 1998 artist residency at the World Trade Center, Heller had painted aerial views of the city from the vantage point of the 91st floor and she was deeply affected by the buildings’ destruction on Sept. 11, 2001. She began daily walks to Ground Zero from her Brooklyn studio to record what she saw, and eventually produced a series of works on themes of fragility and destruction. With scrap metal, nails and fabric embedded in its surface, the painting shows the twin towers as ghostly presences, lying on their side. Heller, who was born in New York in 1956, grew up in Montreal and studied at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design before returning to the U.S., died earlier this year. Black Cloud is currently showing at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, Ont. – Kate Taylor

Susanna Heller/Estate of Susanna Heller and Olga Korper Gallery

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies