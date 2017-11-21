Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

At 87, Christopher Plummer wants to work until the end Add to ...

The Associated Press |
At 87, Christopher Plummer isn't just working - he's busy. He has five movies scheduled for release, including A Christmas Carol origin story called The Man Who Invented Christmas. And the actor says he plans to work until the very end, literally.

