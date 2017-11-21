At 87, Christopher Plummer wants to work until the end Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Associated Press | Nov. 21 2017 Show Description At 87, Christopher Plummer isn't just working - he's busy. He has five movies scheduled for release, including A Christmas Carol origin story called The Man Who Invented Christmas. And the actor says he plans to work until the very end, literally. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print