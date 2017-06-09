When Josephine Ridge arrived in Canada from Australia last year, she knew why she had been hired as artistic director of Luminato: Her job was to take a top-down international festival that has sometimes hovered awkwardly above its host city and make it spread solid roots in Toronto’s soil. Who knew that to accomplish the task, she would go all the way back to the original custodians of the territory?

Perhaps those who had followed her career at the Melbourne Festival, where she had reached out to aboriginal elders to ask how their culture could be included in an event that is particularly popular with the locals but had neglected aboriginal arts. There, her overtures led to incorporating a traditional aboriginal ceremony into the Melbourne Festival; in Toronto, on the other hand, consultations with Indigenous leaders, artists and producers have culminated in an opening evening of contemporary dance and music by Indigenous performers.

“It’s their art, their culture, their voice,” she said in a recent interview. “Let’s hear what they have to say.”

The opening evening, titled Tributaries and curated by Indigenous producer Denise Bolduc, is dedicated to the themes of Indigenous women and begins with an intimate indoor cabaret hosted by Cree playwright and musician Tomson Highway, before moving to a large outdoor concert in David Pecaut Square at King and Simcoe Streets.

The free evening on June 14 will launch a Luminato that is leaner, more focused and more Canadian than previous iterations of the event. It’s a Luminato that replaces the big names of the avant-garde and the grand international commissions with a wider range of artists from Toronto and elsewhere in Canada; It’s a Luminato that cuts literary, film, visual art and food programming to focus on live performance; It’s a Luminato that takes a skating show to a Scarborough hockey arena, invites a man with Down syndrome to play King Arthur and gives pride of place to Indigenous art. Under Ridge, the 10-year-old festival is definitely looking more Toronto-like.

“What we can contribute is not always the biggest or most expensive work,” Ridge said. “It’s about looking at the cultural landscape in Toronto and seeing what we can add.”

That approach is partly due to budget constraints: After last year’s 10th-anniversary blow-out residency at the Hearn Generating Station, the cupboards were bare and the purse was empty. An impressively crumbling industrial cathedral, the mothballed portlands power plant made for not only an exhilarating festival but also an expensive one. Departing artistic director Jorn Weisbrodt had useful connections both to an elite of international performing and visual artists and to the musical legacy of the McGarrigle family through his husband Rufus Wainwright, but Ridge was left with only one commission on tap for 2017.

That’s King Arthur’s Night, a radical retelling of the Arthurian legend written and performed by British Columbian theatre artist Niall McNeil, who has Down syndrome, along with Vancouver playwright and director Marcus Youssef. The rest of this year’s festival was entirely pulled together by Ridge after she arrived this time last year. That may explain why the lineup, for all its cultural diversity, feels so tightly curated.

Ridge stresses that film, literature, the visual arts and gastronomy may return, but that this year, the narrow focus on performance is making a virtue of necessity by including live music in almost every event.

“That live experience is so important when more and more people live in screens in a digital world, that sense of being with a live performer … just to get those elements together in the room is exciting.”

The heart of the festival will be the Famous Spiegeltent – that’s the official name for this original 1920s Belgian canvas-and-wood “mirror tent” that will be imported to Toronto in 40 shipping containers and set up in David Pecaut Square. It will feature a host of musical performers, about half of them Canadian, and will include several free evenings such as a concert for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan curated by the Aga Khan Museum and featuring the whirling dervishes dance ensemble Rumi Canada, and the cross-cultural choral group Awaaz Ensemble.

The spiegeltent performers also include Jeremy Dutcher, an operatic tenor who sings in the language of New Brunswick’s Wolastoq (Maliseet) First Nation. That kind of dynamic cross-fertilization of Indigenous and Western culture crops up again in Bearing, a dance-opera about the residential-school system by theatre artist Michael Greyeyes and playwright and director Yvette Nolan that is appearing in the Canadian Opera Company’s Front Street performance space.

Part of the point of Luminato is not only to present new Canadian work to Toronto audiences, but also to lure international presenters who might then invite this work abroad: Ridge’s emphasis on local and Indigenous performers certainly creates something distinct from the other international events that presenters trot around. One of the intriguing Canadian entries is from Montreal’s Le Patin Libre, a dance company on skates that takes street attitude to the rink, and which will visit the Don Montgomery Arena in Scarborough (as well as Ryerson University’s athletic centre) in a new attempt to move Luminato beyond its traditional downtown boundaries.

Still, alongside the homegrown fare, the festival also includes a smattering of the high-level international and especially European work of the kind sophisticated Toronto arts audiences have counted on since the annual event launched in 2007. Specifically, Ridge points to En avant, marche!, a theatrical Belgian show about the joys and sorrows of amateur music-making: She says it boasts a seamless multidisciplinary approach and exquisitely executed aesthetic that she identifies as particularly European. And Russia’s Vakhtangov State Academic Theater will be performing Uncle Vanya in Russian (with surtitles, of course.) That company has developed a unique physical performance style that includes music and mime along with the classic text by Anton Chekhov.

“I think it’s important for work that is completely different to be seen here, the best of international work,” Ridge noted. “It’s seen not just by the public but also by artists, and there’s a legacy to that.”

For legacy-building international cross-fertilization, look also to Breakin’ Convention, its own little mini-festival of hip-hop dance theatre curated by the British performer Jonzi D and bringing together hip-hop artists from Canada, South Africa, South Korea and Britain for both shows and workshops.

How will all these changes play with Toronto critics, who tend to lap up the high-end stuff, and Toronto audiences, who tend to love Luminato mainly for the free outdoor music events? Asked about ticket sales this week, chief executive officer Anthony Sargent suggested some shows are on track while others are lagging behind expectations, but Luminato has so many co-producers, this year organizers will not really have a sense of box-office numbers until the festival is over.

For Ridge, meanwhile, success will not necessarily be represented by larger crowds but by wider ones; As the festival celebrates hip hop or welcomes Ramadan, she hopes to see the younger faces, older faces and different faces of the audiences that will drive Luminato into its second decade.

The exterior of the Luminato’s centrepiece, the Famous Spiegeltent. Thierry Franco

It’s not often that the venue itself is the star, but then the Famous Spiegeltent is a pretty unusual venue.



This handmade tent of wood, canvas and elaborate decorations, which will be erected in David Pecaut Square during the Luminato festival, is one of a handful of these unusual performance spaces left. The spiegeltent coming to Toronto was constructed in 1920 in Belgium and is believed to be the oldest still in existence. It served as an itinerant cabaret space, dance hall or bar for all kinds of performers at festivals and fairgrounds. The most famous to grace its stage was Marlene Dietrich, who sang Falling in Love Again there in the 1930s.

The name speigeltent means tent of mirrors in Dutch and the bevelled glass inside allows for great people-watching: Audience members can look at each other without being seen. The tents were constructed in the late 19th and early 20th century in Belgium – a different one visited Luminato in its inaugural year in 2007 – but many have been lost. The Famous Spiegeltent was made by craftsmen Oscar Mols Dom and Louis Goor and is considered the most beautiful example of those that remain.

It visits festivals in Britain, regularly appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and in Australia, where it now makes its home, owned by producer David Bates. He will be travelling to Toronto with the tent, which comes in two 12-metre packing containers. It takes 16 hours to assemble the tent’s 3,000 pieces, which include an ornate interior of brocade and velvet, topped off with an Art Nouveau chandelier and a trapeze rig.

Once here, the Famous Spiegeltent will host a varied lineup of Canadian and international performers including songwriter Stew and the Negro Problem, Montreal pianist Jean-Michel Blais, the Italian clown show Pss Pss and the Irish electronic/hip hop trio Rusangano Family.

Kate Taylor