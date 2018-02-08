Bestsellers: Biography, Feb. 10, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Brave
|Rose McGowan
|HarperOne
|$29.99
|2
|Previous Cargo
|Craig Davidson
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|3
|Forgiveness
|Mark Sakamoto
|Harper Perennial
|$19.99
|4
|Pimp
|Iceberg Slim
|Cash Money Content
|$16.99
|5
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$22.95
|6
|Leonardo Da Vinci
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$45.00
|7
|Bought And Sold
|Megan Stephens
|HarperElement
|$16.99
|8
|Lands Of Lost Borders
|Kate Harris
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|9
|Elon Musk
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22.00
|10
|When Breath Becomes Air
|Paul Kalanithi
|Random House
|$33.00
