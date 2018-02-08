 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Biography, Feb. 10, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1BraveRose McGowanHarperOne$29.99
2Previous CargoCraig DavidsonKnopf Canada$24.95
3ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarper Perennial$19.99
4PimpIceberg SlimCash Money Content$16.99
5Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95
6Leonardo Da VinciWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$45.00
7Bought And SoldMegan StephensHarperElement$16.99
8Lands Of Lost BordersKate HarrisKnopf Canada$29.95
9Elon MuskAshlee VanceEcco$22.00
10When Breath Becomes AirPaul KalanithiRandom House$33.00

