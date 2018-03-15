Bestsellers: Biography, March 17, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Educated
|Tara Westover
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|Measure Of My Powers
|Jackie Kai Ellis
|Appetite By Random House
|$24.95
|3
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$22.95
|4
|Forgiveness
|Mark Sakamoto
|Harper Perennial
|$19.99
|5
|Precious Cargo
|Craig Davidson
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|6
|Elon Musk
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22.00
|7
|My Secret Sister
|Helen Edwards and Jenny Lee Smith
|PAN
|$9.99
|8
|Red Notice
|Bill Browder
|Simon & Schuster
|$23.00
|9
|Lean In
|Sheryl Sandberg
|Knopf
|$28.95
|10
|When Breath Becomes Air
|Paul Kalanithi
|Random House
|$33.00
