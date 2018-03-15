 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Biography, March 17, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99
2Measure Of My PowersJackie Kai EllisAppetite By Random House$24.95
3Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95
4ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarper Perennial$19.99
5Precious CargoCraig DavidsonKnopf Canada$24.95
6Elon MuskAshlee VanceEcco$22.00
7My Secret SisterHelen Edwards and Jenny Lee SmithPAN$9.99
8Red NoticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00
9Lean InSheryl SandbergKnopf$28.95
10When Breath Becomes AirPaul KalanithiRandom House$33.00

