Bestsellers: Biography, Nov. 25, 2017

1 Leonardo Da Vinci Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster 45 -

2 Nine Things I Learned From My Father Murray Howe Viking 29.95 -

3 A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home Alan Doyle Doubleday Canada 32.95 -

4 Everyday Heroes Jody Mitic Simon & Schuster 24.95 -

5 What Happened Hillary Rodham Clinton Simon & Schuster 39.99 -

6 Breaking Free: How I Escaped Polygamy, The FLDS Cult, And My Father, Warren Jeffs Rachel Jeffs HarperCollins Canada 21.99 -

7 Young Leafs: The Making Of A New Hockey History Gare Joyce Simon & Schuster 32 -

8 Offside: My Life Crossing The Line Sean Avery Viking 32 -

9 Promise Me, Dad: A Year Of Hope, Hardship, And Purpose Joe Biden Flatiron 33 -