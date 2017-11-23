 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Biography, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Leonardo Da VinciWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster45-
2Nine Things I Learned From My FatherMurray HoweViking29.95-
3A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming HomeAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada32.95-
4Everyday HeroesJody MiticSimon & Schuster24.95-
5What HappenedHillary Rodham ClintonSimon & Schuster39.99-
6Breaking Free: How I Escaped Polygamy, The FLDS Cult, And My Father, Warren JeffsRachel JeffsHarperCollins Canada21.99-
7Young Leafs: The Making Of A New Hockey HistoryGare JoyceSimon & Schuster32-
8Offside: My Life Crossing The LineSean AveryViking32-
9Promise Me, Dad: A Year Of Hope, Hardship, And PurposeJoe BidenFlatiron33-
10One Day Closer: A Mother's Quest To Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter HomeLorinda StewartSimon & Schuster32-

