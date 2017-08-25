Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

books

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Aug 26, 2017 Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95 -
2The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 1
3Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 2
4Do Not Say We Have NothingMadeleine ThienVintage Canada$22 3
5RitualsKelley ArmstrongRandom House Canada$32 7
6The Witches Of New YorkAmi McKayVintage Canada$22 4
7The Handmaid'S TaleMargaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 5
8The PartyRobyn HardingScout$22 6
9The Lost OnesSheena KamalWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.99 8
10The Only Caf_Linden MacIntyreRandom House Canada$34 -

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBooks

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular