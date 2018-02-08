 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Feb. 10, 2018

books

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Feb. 10, 2018

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 1
2Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 2
3American WarOmar El AkkadEmblem$21.00 -
4The Grave's A Fine And Private PlaceAlan BradleyDoubleday Canada$29.95 9
5The Boat PeopleSharon BalaMcClelland & Stewart$24.95 7
6The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 4
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95 10
8The Wolves Of WinterTyrell JohnsonTouchstone$12.99 3
9The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 8
10This Fallen PreyKelley ArmstrongDoubleday Canada$24.00 -

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.