Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Jan. 27, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|2
|3
|The Wolves Of Winter
|Tyrell Johnson
|Touchstone
|$12.99
|4
|4
|She's Not There
|Joy Fielding
|Seal
|$11.99
|6
|5
|Bellevue Square
|Michael Redhill
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.00
|5
|6
|The Boat People
|Sharon Bala
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|-
|7
|The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.95
|3
|8
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.99
|7
|9
|Love Her Wild
|Atticus
|Atria
|$24.99
|-
|10
|A Stranger In The House
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|-
