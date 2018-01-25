 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Jan. 27, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 1
2Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 2
3The Wolves Of WinterTyrell JohnsonTouchstone$12.99 4
4She's Not ThereJoy FieldingSeal$11.99 6
5Bellevue SquareMichael RedhillDoubleday Canada$32.00 5
6The Boat PeopleSharon BalaMcClelland & Stewart$24.95 -
7The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 3
8The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodEmblem$17.99 7
9Love Her WildAtticusAtria$24.99 -
10A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95 -

