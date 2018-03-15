Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, March 17, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|2
|3
|Last Seen
|Rick Mofina
|Mira Books
|$11.99
|6
|4
|The Bad Daughter
|Joy Fielding
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.00
|3
|5
|American War
|Omar El Akkad
|Emblem
|$21.00
|4
|6
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|5
|7
|The Boat People
|Sharon Bala
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|7
|8
|The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.95
|8
|9
|The Wolves Of Winter
|Tyrell Johnson
|Simon & Schuster
|$12.99
|10
|10
|Find You In The Dark
|Nathan Ripley
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
